Daron "Fatts" Russell, who starred for Imhotep Charter and now plays for the University of Rhode Island, is one of 20 watch list candidates for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year award, which was recently announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Named after Class of 1971 Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy, the annual honor now in its 18th year recognizes the top point guards in Division I men's college basketball.
Russell, a 5-foot-10, 165-pound senior, has scored 1,225 career points with the Rams. He averaged 18.8 points, 4.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 steals a game last season. He was a first team All-Atlantic 10 Conference selection and a member of the league's All-Defensive Team during his junior year.
College basketball fans can participate in the fan voting in each of the three rounds. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the award will be narrowed to just 10. In late February, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Cousy and the Hall of Fame's selection committee. The winner of the award will be presented April 9, 2021.
In addition to Russell, the former Public League standout, is joined by Villanova senior guard Collin Gillespie on the watch list for this award.
Villanova guard Justin Moore named to the Jerry West Award
Villanova sophomore guard Justin Moore has been named to the watch list for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award. Named after the Class of 1980 Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player Jerry West, the annual honor in its seventh year recognizes the top shooting guard in Division I men's college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.
Moore, a 6-foot-4, 210-pounder, averaged 11.3 points and 3.1 rebounds a game last season. He played a key role in leading Villanova to the Big East regular season championship.
College basketball fans can participate in fan voting in each of the three rounds. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the award will be narrowed to 10. In late February, five finalists will be presented to Mr. West and the Hall of Fame's selection committee. The winner of the award will be presented on April 9, 2021.
Penn State basketball standout Sam Sessoms to participate in 2020-21 season after getting NCAA waiver
Penn State junior guard Sam Sessoms was approved for an NCAA waiver and will play in the 2020-21 season. Sessoms, a 6-foot, 187-pounder from Philadelphia, was the America East Rookie of the Year as a freshman and two-time all-conference selection at Binghamton. he joined the Nittany Lions program in spring 2020 following two seasons at Binghamton.
"Coming home was important to me and now being able to play the game I love, the game that has given me so much, is a blessing for me during a year filled with so much uncertainty," said Sessoms in a statement.
Sessoms averaged 19.4 points a game and to lead all scorers in the America East Conference during the 2019-20 season and also led the Bearcats in assists and steals each of the last two seasons.
Sessoms, a two-time all-state selection and first-team honoree, guided The Shipley School to the league title game and back-to-back seasons and 68 wins during his scholastic career. He tallied a school record 2,091 points and was one of the top scorers in Philadelphia averaging 28.8 points a game as a senior and 23.0 points a game as a junior.
