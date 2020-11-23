Former Imhotep Charter basketball standout Daron "Fatts" Russell who plays for the University of Rhode Island has been named to the Naismith Trophy preseason watch list for player of the year honors, which was recently announced by The Atlanta Tipoff Club.
Russell, a 5-foot-10, 165-pound senior, is one of 50 players named to the watch list. The former Public League star averaged 18.8 points, 4.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds a game last season.
A list of the midseason 30 team will be revealed in early February followed by the 10 national semifinalists and four finalists on March 4, 2021 and March 16, 2021, respectively. Players who do not make the watch list are still eligible to be selected for the midseason 30 team. The Naismith Trophy will be awarded during the Final Four at the Naismith Award Brunch on April 4, 2021.
In addition to Russell, Villanova basketball stars Collin Gillespie and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl were named to the preseason watch list for this award.
Philadelphia 76ers sign Dwight Howard
Philadelphia 76ers recently power forward Dwight Howard who helped the Los Angeles Lakers win an NBA championship this season. Howard appeared in 18 playoff games, starting seven. During the regular season with the Lakers, he averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 18.9 minutes a game.
Howard, who ranks fifth all-time in NBA history in field goal percentage, shot a career-best .729 this past season, second in the NBA among players who played in at least 30 games. He notched nine double-doubles and collected double-digit rebounds on 16 occasions.
Howard, an eight-time all-star, was originally drafted by the Orlando Magic with the No. 1 pick overall in the 2004 NBA Draft. He has appeared in 1,113 games (1,045 starts) over 16 seasons for the Lakers, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets and Orlando. He holds career averages of 16.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.9 blocks a game. Howard, and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Walt Bellamy, Wilt Chamberlain, Elvin Hayes and Moses Malone are the only players in NBA history to average at least 16 points and 12 rebounds over 1,000-or-more career games.
Philadelphia 76ers head coach Glenn "Doc" Rivers a part of the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition
Philadelphia 76ers head coach Glenn "Doc" Rivers is an inaugural member of the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition. The National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) recently announced the formation of the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition, an organization that will lead the NBA family's collective efforts to advance equality and social justice. Through its mission to leverage the game's influence to raise awareness, educate and advocate for meaningful reform, the coalition will focus on action an change in several areas, including voting access and criminal justice system reform at the national, state and local level.
The coalition will be led by a group of five team governors, five players and two coaches. In addition, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum and NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts will serve on the coalition's board. The inaugural board members are
NBA Board of Governors: Micky Arison, Miami Heat Managing General Partner; Steve Ballmer, L.A. Clippers chairman; Clay Bennett, Oklahoma City Thunder chairman; Marc Lasry, Milwaukee Bucks Governor and Vivek Randivé, Sacramento Kings Governor and Chairman
National Basketball Players Association: Carmelo Anthony, Portland Trail Blazers forward; Avery Bradley, Los Angeles Lakers guard, Miami Heat; Sterling Brown, Milwaukee Bucks, guard-forward; Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz guard and Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves forward
National Basketball Coaches Association: Glenn "Doc" Rivers, Philadelphia 76ers head coach and Lloyd Pierce, Atlanta Hawks head coach.
