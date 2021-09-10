When the Tennessee Titans host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN, there will be a local player in the starting lineup for the Titans. Teair Tart, a West Philadelphia High product, will be the starting nose tackle for the Titans.
Tart, a 6-foot-2, 304-pounder, joins a group of former Public League players in the NFL such as DJ Moore (Imhotep Charter, Carolina Panthers), Jahad Ward (Bok Tech, Jacksonville Jaguars), Shaka Toney (Imhotep Charter), Yasir Durant (Imhotep Charter, Kansas City Chiefs) and Andre Mintze (Imhotep Charter, Denver Broncos).
Although Tart is playing on Sundays, he had to roll up his sleeves to get to the NFL. West Philadelphia High School assistant coach Karl Patrick is really proud of Tart’s hard work and determination, which has earned him a spot on Titans.
He remembers when Tart first came to West Philadelphia High School from the Walter Palmer Leadership Learning Partners Charter School that closed in 2014. Before he came to West Philadelphia, Tart played basketball at the charter school, which didn’t have a football team.
“I saw him play basketball at the Walter Palmer Classic,” Patrick said. “I told him that he should play football. I knew he was going to be a great player. He was athletic. He ran a 4.6 in the 40 [yard dash]. He was very strong. He had a long reach. He was about 280 pounds in high school.”
In 2014, he was selected first-team All-Public League. He played on the Speedboys’ offensive and defensive line. Tart helped West Philadelphia to its first PIAA 3A title.
After his scholastic career, he played for ASA College in New York. Then, he moved to Valley Forge Military Academy after stints at East Mississippi Community College and Ellsworth (Iowa) Community College where he completed his junior college years.
Tart was able to landed a spot at Florida International, Division I program, where he played for two seasons (2018-19). He played in 23 games and started 10 over his two years at Florida International and compiled 51 tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss, six sacks, one pass defended, five quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.
In 2020, Tart, an undrafted free agent, signed with the Titans on May 7. He was released by Tennessee on Sept. 5, 2020 and signed to the practice team a day later. In November, he was signed to the team’s active roster from the practice squad.
“He’s one of the most trailblazing players in the Philadelphia area,” Patrick said. “He was undrafted. Then, he signed onto the practice squad, cut and brought back to the main roster.”
Patrick feels Tennessee is a good team for Tart’s ability as a defensive lineman. He also feels Tart is an inspiration to a lot of football players at West Philadelphia High School.
“I can honestly say Tennessee is one of the better teams with [head] Coach [Mike] Vrabel,” Patrick said. “He’s in the right situation.
“I just encourage the kids that this is a guy from the same school and anything is possible. He’s really earned it. He’s very humble.”
Teair Tart will be another local player to watch in the NFL this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.