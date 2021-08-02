Former Imhotep Charter football star Tykee Smith, who plays safety for the University of Georgia, has been named to the 2021 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List.
Smith is among 90 defensive standouts selected from 61 schools in all Division I football conferences plus independents on a roster that includes seven returning players from last year’s Football Writers Association of America All-America team, another from the 2019 team, the nation’s top four tacklers from a year ago, three of the top seven sack leaders and one of the interception leaders.
Smith, a 5-foot-8, 198-pound junior, had a great year for West Virginia before transferring to Georgia. Smith was fourth on the team in tackles with 61 total stops. He tied for the team lead interceptions with two. He also was second on the team in tackles for loss with 8. Smith was one of the best defensive players in all of the Big 12 Conference.
The winner of the award will be selected from those five finalists and honored at the Bronko Nagurski Award Banquet on Dec. 6 at the Charlotte Convention Center. The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the association’s full membership, selected a 26-man All-America team and eventually the Nagurski Trophy finalists. Committee members, by individual ballot, picked the winner they regard as the best defensive player in all of college football.
Players may be added or removed from the watch list over the course of the season. The FWAA will announce a National Defensive Player of the Week each Tuesday this season. If not already on the watch list, each week’s honored player will be added at that time. The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce five finalists for the award on Nov. 17.
Smith, a former Public League star, was a standout player at Imhotep Charter. In 2018, he helped to guide the Panthers to an 11-3 record while becoming the PIAA Class 4A state runner-up.
He is another player from Philadelphia to play for the Bulldogs. During the last two years, running back D’Andre Swift (St. Joseph’s Prep) and defensive back Mark Webb (Archbishop Wood) starred for the Bulldogs. Swift is now in his second year as a running back for the Detroit Lions. Webb is in the Los Angeles Chargers training camp playing in his rookie season.
