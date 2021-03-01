Two local college football players to watch in the up coming NFL Draft will be Kyle Pitts and Shaka Toney. ESPN senior NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. feels both players should hear their names called April 29 to May 1 during .
Kiper feels Pitts, an Archbishop Wood product, who was an outstanding tight end at the University of Florida, could be taken early in the draft.
"When you look at Kyle Pitts, it's top five," Kiper said during his ESPN Media Conference Call. "Fourth pick overall possibly to Atlanta [Falcons] or to the [New York] Jets if they traded down to Atlanta.
"I do think he's the second best player on a lot of teams. I think he will ultimately be on my board by the time we get to late April. So, he's in that top five overall."
Pitts was named the winner of the John Mackey Award, which is given each year to college football's top tight end. He was a first-team All-American. Pitts, a 6-foot-6, 240-pounder, had 43catches for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. The former Catholic League standout's 12 receiving TDs this season were the second-highest total by a tight end in Southeastern Conference history.
Toney, a 6-foot-3, 252-pound defensive end, has the ability to get to the quarterback. Kiper talked about Toney, a standout at Imhotep Charter, and his Penn State teammate Jayson Oweh who was the Nittany Lions other defensive end.
"Shaka Toney a pass rusher off the edge," Kiper said. [Jayson] Oweh didn't have a sack. Oweh's got more raw talent. Shaka Toney was the more productive player this year.
"I could say because of the fact you need those guys so desperately. There's a pretty good group of pass rushers after the first round that are intriguing. I give him a fourth round grade right now."
The ex-Public League star had 31 total and 21 solo tackles with five sacks and one forced fumble. Toney had his best game this season where he tied a Penn State game record with four sacks against Indiana. He was named Associated Press first-team All-Big Ten honors.
He had 111 total and 57 solo tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss and 19.5 sacks in his career. Last month, Toney participated in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Al against a host of players getting ready for the NFL Draft. Oweh, a 6-foot-5, 252 pound defensive end, had 38 total and 20 solo tackles this season.
Kiper has Oweh and Toney as draft selections.
"I think he had a good year overall," Kiper said. "He is what he is. He works hard. He hustles. He gets you the coverage sacks. He has a decent initial burst.
"[Jayson] Oweh goes higher. I have a late first round grade on Oweh based on potential rather production. he didn't have a sack. Toney more productive, but not as talented. That's why I think maybe third round, but more early day three for Toney."
This could be a great draft for local players and Penn State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.