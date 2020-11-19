Two former Philadelphia Eagles Roynell Young and Jimmie Giles are two of six inductees going into the Black College Football Hall of Fame. Young and Giles who both starred at Alcorn State will be joined by Coy Bacon (Jackson State), Greg Coleman (Florida A&M), Winston Hill (Texas Southern) and coach Willard Bailey (Virginia Union, Norfolk State University, St. Paul's College, Virginia-Lynchburg College).
The six inductees were selected from a list of 25 finalists who had been determined earlier by the BCFHOF Selection Committee.
"On behalf of the Board of Trustees, congratulations to the Class of 2021," said BCFHOF co-founder and 2011 inductee Doug Williams in a statement. "It is a significant achievement to be considered one of the best to ever play or coach football at a Historically Black College & University."
Young, a safety and defensive back at Alcorn State from 1977-79, was a three-time All-Southwestern Athletic Conference selection, and a NAIA All-American. He was selected by the Eagles in the first round (23rd overall) of the 1980 NFL Draft. He played with the Eagles from 1980-88. He played in Super Bowl XV. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 1981.
Giles, a tight end for Alcorn State from 1973-76. He was selected by the Houston Oilers in the third round of the 1977 NFL Draft. He played with the Oilers (1976), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1978-89), Detroit Lions (1986-87) and the Eagles (1987-89). He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection.
Bacon, a defensive lineman, played at Jackson State from 1962-66. He signed with the Dallas Cowboys as a free agent in 1967. The three-time All Pro played with the Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams (1968-72), San Diego Chargers (1973-75), Cincinnati Bengals (1976-77), Washington Football Team (1978-81). He also played for the USFL (United States Football League) Washington Federals in 1983.
Coleman, a punter, starred at Florida A&M from 1972-75. He was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 14th round of the 1976 NFL Drat. He is the first African American punter in NFL history. Coleman earned the nickname "Coffin Corner." He played for the Bengals (1976), Cleveland Browns (1977), Minnesota Vikings (1978-87) and the Washington Football Team (1988).
Hill, an offensive lineman, played his college football at Texas Southern University (1959-62). Hill, a three-time All-Southwestern Athletic Conference standout, was selected by the Baltimore Colts in the 11th round of the 1963 NFL Draft. He played for the Colts (1963), New York Jets 1963-76) and the Los Angeles Rams (1977). Hill, a eight-time Pro Bowler is an AFL and a Super Bowl champion with the Jets.
Bailey had a magnificent career coaching HBCU football. He compiled a record of 238-169-7. He won seven Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association conference championships. He never had a losing season between 1971 and 1983. His Virginia Union Panther football teams made five consecutive appearances in the Division II playoffs (1979-83).
Votes were tallied from 11-member selection committee comprised of prominent journalists, commentators, and historians, as well as former NFL general managers and executives, and from members of the BCFHOF to determine the inductees.
The Class of 2021 will be honored at the 2021 Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Juneteenth Celebration, presented by the Atlanta Falcons on June 19, 2021. The induction ceremony will be held at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, go to www.BlackCollegeFootballHOF.org.
