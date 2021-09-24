Whenever the Philadelphia Eagles play the Dallas Cowboys, it’s always a big game. The matchup between the Eagles and Cowboys from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Monday Night, Sept. 27 should be a good one. The kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. on PHL 17/ESPN.
This NFC East rivalry game could come down to the play of the quarterbacks. The Eagles (1-1) are led by field general Jalen Hurts. The Cowboys signal caller is Dak Prescott.
Hurts is off to a pretty good start. The second-year quarterback has connected on 39-of-58 passes for 454 yards and three touchdown passes. He has 17 carries for 144 yards one rushing TD.
Hurts leads the team in passing and rushing yards. In two games, he has not turned the ball over. That’s no interceptions and no fumbles.
Prescott has played well for the Cowboys (1-1). He has completed 65-of-85 passes for 640 yards with three TDs and two interceptions.
Prescott has some good playmakers on offense. He has a great receiving corps with CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper. Lamb has 15 receptions for 185 yards and one TD. Cooper has 16 catches for 163 yards and two scores.
Dallas has a terrific ground attack with running backs Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott. Pollards is the team’s leading rusher with 16 carries for 123 yards and two TDs. Elliott has 27 carries for 104 yards.
Hurts has been able to utilize rookie wide receivers DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Jalen Reagor and tight end Dallas Goedert in the Eagles’ passing game. Smith has eight receptions for 87 yards and one TD. Watkins has five catches 140 yards. Reagor has eight receptions for 54 yards and one TD. Goedert has seven catches for 66 yards and one score.
Eagles running back Miles Sanders averages 4.6 yards a carry. Sanders has 28 rushing attempts for 129 yards and one TD.
Last season, the Eagles dropped a 37-17 decision to the Cowboys on the road. Hurts didn’t have one of his best games. He was 21-of-39 for 342 yards with one TD and two interceptions.
Prescott didn’t play in the last matchup with the Eagles. He was out for the season with an ankle injury.
Hurts, 23, and Prescott, 28, are two of the bright young quarterbacks in the NFL. They both have the ability to make big plays. Hurts and Prescott will be the players to watch in this contest.
