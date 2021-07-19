Troy Gore is making history as the first African American head football coach at Cheltenham High School. Gore is really appreciative of the opportunity as well as all the people who have played a role in this trailblazing effort.
"I want to thank the Cheltenham School District, the hiring committee, the parents and the athletes who were involved in the hiring process and for giving me the opportunity to lifetime to become the first African American head [football] coach at Cheltenham High School," Gore said. "That's a true accomplishment."
Gore has been coaching high school football in the Public and Catholic Leagues for nearly 20 years. He was most recently the offensive coordinator at Northeast High School from 2018-2020 and at Neumann-Goretti in 2017.
Gore was the head coach for the now closed Delaware Valley Charter High School, from 2014-16. During his three years at Del Val, he posted a 23-13 record and captured the 2016 Public League 3A championship and the District 12/1 PIAA championship prior to advancing to the state quarterfinals.
After that season, he had six seniors earn Division I offers; 16 out of the 19 graduating seniors picked up some form of academic or athletic scholarships and were accepted to the college of their choice by February 2017; while three underclassmen secured Division I offers.
Gore succeeds Ryan Nase, who posted a 27-16 record during his four years at Cheltenham. He inherits a team that went 2-3 overall, 2-2 in the United Ten (a group of teams who did not play in the fall 2020 due to the pandemic) this spring and made a run to the PIAA 5A title game in 2019.
"They have a great football program, great energy, great tradition," Gore said. "they were just in the finals in 2019. They had a short season last season. They're already a group of young men that know how to win and know what they need to do to win.
"I just want to expound on that. I want to enhance on the culture of Cheltenham football. I want to bring new energy and enthusiasm and open up the doors a little bit more to the community. I want this to be an all-around program that's going to improve the quality of life for these student athletes at home, in the classroom and on the field."
Gore feels his coaching experience in the Public and Catholic Leagues will serve him well with his new position.
"Out of all the great coaches that I coached under like Al Crosby [Neumann-Goretti], Coach Marc Wilson [Imhotep Charter], Coach Phil Gormley [Northeast] and Coach Eric Clark [Northeast] all those guys I've learned from, grew from them and became a quality coach myself from them," Gore said. "I've learned and I keep learning and learning. That's the good thing about football is that it's always evolving. It's not all about Xs and Os it's about learning how to work with people."
