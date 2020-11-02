The Philadelphia Eagles have reached the halfway point in the season. The Eagles (3-4-1) are on top of the NFC East division. The Birds have received some great efforts from several players this season.
There are some players who have made a big difference in helping the Eagles stay in first place especially with all the injuries the team has had throughout the season. The list of players have made some key contributions and without them, the season could look at a lot different for the Eagles.
Travis Fulgham, wide receiver
Fulgham has been nothing short of sensational for the Eagles. With all the injuries at wide receiver, the Eagles got him off the practice squad. Fulgham has played like a Pro Bowler. He has 29 receptions for 435 yards and four touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder, has the ability to run good pass routes and makes big catches. He's averaging 15.0 yards a reception. Fulgham has been a pleasant surprise.
Greg Ward, wide receiver
Ward was able to showcase his talents last season. He came off the practice squad to help the Eagles get to the playoffs. Ward has picked up where he left off last year. He has 32 receptions for 243 yards and three TDs. Ward has been a good safety net for Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder, has a great pair of hands. He know how to get open. Ward has been a big help on the special teams as well.
Miles Sanders, running back
Although Sanders has been nursing a knee injury and has missed the last two games, he's played some good football for the Eagles. He is the team's leading rusher. Sanders has 434 yards on 71 carries and three TDs. He's averaging 6.1 yards a carry. Sanders, a 5-foot-11, 211-pounder, had a big game against the Pittsburgh Steelers scoring two TDs. One of them was a 74-yard touchdown run.
Jason Kelce, center
Kelce continues to be the most consistent offensive lineman on the team. He does a terrific job of opening up holes for the running game. He's been healthy throughout the season. The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder, has done well with his pass blocking, too.
Brandon Graham, defensive end
Graham has been a real playmaker along the defensive line. He's given the Eagles a good run stopper and pass rusher. Graham, a 6-foot-2, 265-pounder, has 25 total and 21 solo tackles. Moreover, he has a team leading seven sacks.
Rodney McLeod, safety
McLeod has provided some much needed leadership in the Eagles secondary. After losing safety Malcolm Jenkins, McLeod, a 5-foot-10, 195-pounder, has really stepped up and given the team some steady play. He has 46 total and 31 solo tackles and one interception. In the Eagles victory over the Cowboys, McLeod had a 53-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
