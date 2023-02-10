Week 1: Hurts, Eagles outlast
Lions in opener 38-35
Quarterback Jalen Hurts accounted for 333 yards and a touchdown and A.J. Brown had a career-high-tying 155 yards receiving in his Philadelphia debut, helping the Eagles hold on to win over the Detroit Lions.
Week 2: Hurts, so good! Eagles QB dominant in 24-7 win over VikingsHurts had 301 total yards in the first half in the breakout game of his young career, finishing with three total touchdowns as he led the Philadelphia Eagles to a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.
Week 3: DeVonta for the victory: Smith stars as Eagles stay unbeatenDeVonta Smith had a simple mentality when QB Hurts threw him the ball in coverage.“My ball or nobody’s,” he said.Smith made sure of that, catching eight passes for a career-high 169 yards and a touchdown in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 24-8 rout of former quarterback Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders.
Week 4: Undefeated Eagles spoil Pederson’s return, top Jaguars 29-21Miles Sanders ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns, Hurts threw for 204 yards and ran for a score and the Eagles spoiled former coach Doug Pederson’s return to Philadelphia with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Week 5: Eagles stay undefeated, hang on to beat Cardinals 20-17
QB Hurts ran for two touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles remained the NFL’s only unbeaten team, beating Arizona after Matt Ammendola’s late field-goal attempt for the Cardinals sailed wide right.
Week 6: Eagles improve to 6-0, Hurts key in 26-17 win over Cowboys
Hurts threw for 155 yards and two touchdowns, C.J. Gardner-Johnson had two of Philadelphia’s three interceptions of Cooper Rush, and the Eagles stayed undefeated with a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. Eagles go into bye week undefeated
Week 8: Hurts, Brown power unbeaten Eagles past Steelers 35-13
Hurts threw three touchdown passes to Brown in the first half and finished with 285 yards and four TDs overall as Philadelphia raced past Pittsburgh.
Week 9: Hurts, Eagles beat Texans 29-17 for their first 8-0 start
Hurts threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns, and the Philadelphia Eagles overcame a slow start to beat the Houston Texans on Thursday night for the first 8-0 start in franchise history.
Week 10: Commanders ends Eagles’ perfect season 32-21
The Philadelphia Eagles’ bid for an undefeated season is over.
The Washington Commanders turned methodical drives into scores and took advantage of turnover-prone Philadelphia, stunning the Eagles on Monday night and sending them to their first loss in nine games this season.
Week 11: Jalen Hurts’ late TD run gives Eagles 17-16 win over Colts
Six days after Philly lost its first game of the season, Hurts scored on an 8-yard touchdown run with 1:20 to play, and the Eagles rallied for a win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Week 12: Hurts, Eagles run past Packers 40-33; Rodgers hurt
Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback, and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers suffered an oblique injury in Philadelphia’s victory over Green Bay on Sunday night.
Week 13: Hurts has 3 TD passes plus TD run, Eagles beat Titans 35-10
The Titans might not reciprocate the love after their former receiver, Brown, torched them with eight catches 119 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday. Looking Brown’s way early and often, Hurts strengthened his MVP bid by throwing for 380 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score as Philadelphia beat Tennessee.
Week 14: Hurts, Eagles clinch playoffs with 48-22 win over GiantsHurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Eagles clinched their second straight playoff berth and fifth in six years with a win over the fading New York Giants.
Week 15: Hurts runs for 3 TDs as Eagles squeeze by Bears 25-20
Hurts had trouble feeling his hands. With bone-chilling wind whipping through Soldier Field, he even found it difficult to see. Some big hits only added to his pain. None of that prevented him from leading the Eagles to their franchise record-tying 13th win of the season.Hurts tied a career high by running for three touchdowns and Philadelphia outlasted the struggling Chicago Bears.
Week 16: Prescott, Cowboys win 40-34, make Eagles wait on top seed
Dak Prescott threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns, Brett Maher kicked the go-ahead field goal late and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. Gardner Minshew threw two scoring passes and had a TD run filling in for the injured Hurts, but his second interception set up Maher’s go-ahead kick.
Week 17: Saints win 20-10 in Philly, deny Eagles top spot in NFC
Marshon Lattimore returned an interception 11 yards for a late New Orleans touchdown, and the Philadelphia Eagles’ bid for the top seed in the NFC took a serious dent with a loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Week 18: Hurts returns from injury, leads Eagles to No. 1 seed in NFC
Hurts returned from a sprained right shoulder and threw for 229 yards under a conservative game plan, and the Philadelphia Eagles clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win over the New York Giants on Sunday night.
Divisional Playoff Game: Hurts, Eagles pound Giants early, coast to NFC title game
All it took was one throw. Hurts let it fly on his first pass attempt of the game and suddenly the unease that crept into that often worrisome Philly sports psyche — yeah, but how is his banged-up right shoulder, really? — seemed to dissipate. Hurts’ shoulder was fine. No doubt about that. With Hurts in complete control, the Philadelphia Eagles once again look like the team that was rarely challenged during an NFL-best 13-1 start. Hurts threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score during a dominant first half, and the Eagles overwhelmed the New York Giants on Saturday night in an NFC divisional playoff game.
Conference Playoff Game: Hurts, Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout 49ers for NFC title
Quarterback Hurts had one of Philadelphia’s four rushing touchdowns and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of San Francisco’s quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the wounded 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game on Sunday. The Eagles, who won the Super Bowl five years ago with a different coach and quarterback, will try to do it again behind the formidable duo of Hurts and coach Nick Sirianni. Philadelphia will play former Eagles coach Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs.
