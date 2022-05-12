The Philadelphia Eagles 2022 NFL season will start in Detroit against the Lions.
Here is the full regular season schedule:
Week 1: at Detroit Lions (Sept. 11, 1:00 PM, FOX)
Week 2: Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 19, 8:30 PM, ABC) Monday Night Football
Week 3: at Washington Commanders (Sept. 25, 1:00 PM, FOX)
Week 4: Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 2, 1:00 PM, CBS)
Week 5: at Arizona Cardinals (Oct. 9, 4:25 PM, FOX)
Week 6: Dallas Cowboys (Oct. 16, 8:20 PM, NBC) Sunday Night Football
Week 7: BYE
Week 8: Pittsburgh Steelers (Oct. 30, 1:00 PM, CBS)
Week 9: at Houston Texans (Nov. 3, 8:15, Prime Video) Thursday Night Football
Week 10: Washington Commanders (Nov. 14, 8:15 PM, ESPN) Monday Night Football
Week 11: at Indianapolis Colts (Nov. 20, 1:00 PM, CBS)
Week 12: Green Bay Packers (Nov. 27, 8:20 PM, NBC) Sunday Night Football
Week 13: Tennessee Titans (Dec. 4, 1:00 PM, CBS)
Week 14: at New York Giants (Dec. 11, 1:00 PM, FOX)
Week 15: at Chicago Bears (Dec. 18, 1:00 PM, FOX)
Week 16: at Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 24, 4:25 PM, FOX) Saturday
Week 17: New Orleans Saints (Jan. 1, 1:00 PM, FOX)
Week 18: New York Giants (Jan. 7 or 8, TBD, TBD)
