Yasir Durant feels he’s developed into a solid NFL Draft prospect through hard work and a strong foundation. Durant, a 6-foot-7, 330-pound offensive tackle, believes his play at the University of Missouri is directly tied to a strong work ethic and to an outstanding high school football program at Imhotep Charter where he played for head coach Albie Crosby (now at Neumann-Goretti).
“I still have that grind mentality,” Durant said. “Guy from Philly still having that mentality of not being comfortable still competing and grinding every day.
“Imhotep made me who I am today. Coach Albie [Crosby] made me into [what] I am today. That year 2015 [15-0 record, Public League championship, City Championship and PIAA state championship] with a lot of guys in my senior class that came out like Shaka [Toney], Nasier Upshur, Jahmir Johnson and JohnCarlo Valentin. We were ready for college just from being at Imhotep waking up early going to work out. We worked out after classes and after school. Imhotep kind of prepared us for what’s to come. Coach Albie helped me.”
A lot of Durant’s teammates, family and friends could hear his name called during the NFL Draft scheduled for April 23-25 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The NFL recently announced the draft will take place as scheduled but the event won’t be held at public venues in light of coronavirus pandemic.
Durant started his college football career at Arizona Western College, which was one of the top junior college football programs in the country. The former Public League standout played extremely well at offensive tackle and guard. His basic skills, footwork and size helped him succeed at the University of Missouri. Durant was one of the best tackles in the Southeastern Conference.
“Arizona Western helped me,” Durant said. “It was different coming from Philly all the way to Yuma, Arizona. It was different, but I would say it humbled me just being there and not having all the resources that other guys had at D-I [Division I] colleges. It made me grind harder to achieve my goal and to play at the highest level.
“It was good going to Missouri. Going there my first year and starting nine games. I worked hard every year got to my goal and blessed to attend the University of Missouri.”
Durant had a great career playing for the Tigers. His talents as a good run and pass blocker helped him get to the NFL Combine a few weeks ago. He also showcased his skills in the East West Shrine Game.
“The combine went good,” Durant said. “It was a great experience. It was great to talk to the coaches and the top guys in the country. I think I did good in the combine. I did pretty well.
“I played in the [East West] Shrine Game. The Shrine Game just like the combine was a humbling experience. Just being around a lot of guys and the top players in the country and being able to compete against and measure your talents. It was a good experience for me and a lot of my teammates down there. It was good knowing a lot of people down there.”
Durant, a Mt. Airy native, is excited about the draft. He feels very fortunate to be in this position.
“I’m happy,” Durant said. “That’s really one word that describes what I’ve been doing these past couple months and not even because I’m predicted to get drafted. I’m just happy for the experience. I’ve been waiting for this since I was a little kid.
“[A] lot of guys that don’t get this opportunity. A lot of guys football careers stop at high school. Some stop at college. I’m just happy, excited and blessed to continue my journey.”
