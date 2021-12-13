Only four weeks remain, and the shape of the NFL season is still coming into view. The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens harbored Super Bowl hopes, and now both are bunched in an AFC playoff picture bursting with 10 teams better than .500. In the NFC, five 6-7 teams are vying for the final playoff spot. Here is what to know.
The Bills proved they have heart, but they still have problems
Buffalo was dead in the water at Tampa Bay, down 24-3 at halftime and 27-10 with 11 minutes left, six days after a demoralizing loss to New England. The Buccaneers were manhandling the Bills, just as the Patriots did in beating them while throwing only three passes. Buffalo looked soft, and Coach Sean McDermott looked in over his head. Then Josh Allen showed they at least have a tough quarterback.
Allen dragged his team back and sent the game to overtime, passing for 308 yards and running for 109 as the Bills handed off to a running back only seven times. Buffalo would have to accept a moral victory. After the Bills punted on the first overtime possession, Tom Brady zipped a pass to Breshad Perriman, who sprinted for a 58-yard, game-winning touchdown.
Buffalo, 3-5 in its past eight games, fell to 7-6 with just one victory over an opponent with a winning record. They hold the seventh seed, surrounded by four other AFC teams at 7-6. After they reached the AFC championship game last season, the Bills tweaked their roster with the goal of toppling the Kansas City Chiefs, adding speedy pass rushers and doubling down on a pass-first offense. It has given them trouble against opponents with mauling offensive lines and strong running games.
The comeback, even in a loss, could be a turning point. But it’s also hard to see Buffalo making a run against playoff teams, especially in cold-weather games when running the ball and stopping the run matters so much.
The Chiefs’ defense is a force
Kansas City annihilated the Las Vegas Raiders from the first snap, when Jarran Reed punched the ball out of Josh Jacobs’s hands and cornerback Mike Hughes returned the fumble 23 yards for a touchdown. The Chiefs won, 48-9, and set up a Thursday night showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers with first place in the AFC West on the line.
Don’t let the gaudy point total fool you: Kansas City dominated with defense. During this six-game winning streak, the Chiefs have not allowed more than 17 points in a game and have yielded an average of 10.8. Kansas City’s pass rush especially overwhelmed Derek Carr. The midseason acquisition of defensive end Melvin Ingram sneakily has been one of the biggest moves of the year. Ingram is solid in his own right, but more crucially his presence allowed Chris Jones to move back inside, where he is one of the NFL’s best pass rushers. And with Frank Clark finally healthy, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo can be his creative best at generating pass rush.
This year’s Chiefs are different from their predecessors. They are built on defense more than Patrick Mahomes’s brilliance. Their shifting complexion, even after an early-season cold streak, has not altered their status as an elite team. At this point, it would be a surprise if Kansas City is not one of the last four teams standing on championship weekend.
The Ravens could fall out of the playoffs
Baltimore started Sunday as the AFC’s No. 3 seed, but the team was in trouble even before a disastrous day. In a 24-22 loss to the AFC North rival Cleveland Browns, the Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to an ankle injury in the first half when rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah lunged and wrapped up his legs. Jackson rode a cart to the locker room, and Baltimore ruled him out at halftime. Backup Tyler Huntley led an inspiring and nearly miraculous comeback, aided by a bizarre Browns effort on an onside kick.
Jackson suffered a sprained ankle, and his status for the next week against the Green Bay Packers was unclear. “We’ll look at it more [Monday] and see where we’re at,” Coach John Harbaugh said. Even if Jackson returns, he’ll be a different player if his hurt ankle suppresses his speed and quick-cutting ability. With the Packers, Bengals, Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers left, the Ravens have no easy wins.
Jackson’s injury is the worst possible news for Baltimore, which already was at a precarious point, having been decimated by injuries since the summer. Last week, cornerback Marlon Humphrey — the Ravens’ best defensive player — suffered a chest injury to become the fourth defensive back the team has lost for the season since training camp. Baltimore has proved resilient all season, but the injuries have clustered in key positions, and they may have finally stacked up too high to overcome.
Micah Parsons is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate
He may be a rookie, but already Parsons is perhaps the most destructive defensive player this side of Myles Garrett. He can line up off the ball as a middle linebacker or outside as a defensive end, which makes it harder to identify him and call protections that can thwart him. From either position, Parsons is a one-man destroyer of offenses.
Parsons sacked Taylor Heinicke twice in the Dallas Cowboys’ 27-20 victory at Washington, the first causing a fumble that defensive end Dorance Armstrong scooped up and returned for a touchdown. With Neville Gallimore and Randy Gregory back healthy, Parsons and the Cowboys’ defense became even more dominant — Washington gained 29 yards in the first half. Parsons has at least one sack in six straight games, giving him 12 for the season. Every week, it seems, a different quarterback is stunned by how quickly Parsons gets to him. He plays at a different speed.
Dallas has a foundational defensive linchpin, and what’s remarkable in retrospect is that it moved back to draft him. The Cowboys shifted two spots to 12th and acquired a third-round pick from the Philadelphia Eagles. Parsons, who sat out the 2020 college season, was the third defensive player taken behind cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II. It’s hard to imagine he won’t be the best.
The Broncos honored Demaryius Thomas
On its first play, Denver lined up with 10 men in a nod to the absence of Thomas, a former Pro Bowl wide receiver whose shocking death rattled the franchise and so many others in the NFL. The Broncos took a delay-of-game flag. The Detroit Lions declined the penalty.
Thomas, 33, was found dead in his Roswell, Ga., home Thursday. Police believed he died because of a medical issue, and a close family member told the Associated Press that his family believed he suffered a seizure while in the shower. Thomas spent nine years in Denver and played a major role in its 2015 Super Bowl season, growing into a beloved teammate because of his kind demeanor and infectious smile.
The Broncos painted Thomas’s No. 88 on the sideline and wore “88” decals on their helmets. Against a Lions team playing without at least a dozen players because of illness, Denver won, 38-10. Late in the game, safety Justin Simmons made a diving interception and then placed the ball on the No. 88.
