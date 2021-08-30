When Temple visits Rutgers in the season opener on Thursday night, Sept 2 at 6:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network), the Owls will be led by a redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis who transferred to Temple in December 2020.
Mathis spent two seasons at the University of Georgia prior to coming to Temple. He is one of 11 transfers, nine from Power 5 schools, that are on the Owls’ roster. At 6-foot-6 and 205 pounds, Mathis brings a lot of size and length to the position.
Owls head coach Rod Carey has been very impressed his talents. He was named the starting quarterback towards the end of spring practice. Temple will have a big man under center against the Scarlet Knights.
“He’s got great size in there,” Carey said. “As far as his weight this fall, he’s a little over 210 right now, which is good. He could probably hold another ten, but his strength numbers are really, really good even for that size.
“He came up to me at the end of the summer and said, ‘Coach, I’ve never been this strong in my life.’ And that’s certainly paid dividends for him this fall camp. With that size and that strength, it’s only helped his speed. He was already really fast. So, it’s helped his quickness. It’s helped his speed as well.”
Temple has a solid list of returnees, four single-digit players: wide receivers Jadan Blue and Randel Jones, linebacker William Kwenkeu, and safety Amir Tyler come back for another season to lead the Owls. Two of the other single-digit players defensive tackle Daniel Archibong and wide receiver Branden Mack left for the NFL. Blue and Ones will attempt to fill Mack’s spot along with Jose Barbon and Purdue transfer Amad Anderson Jr.
Last season, Temple finished with a 1-6 record in a COVID-19 pandemic abbreviated season. The Owls are looking forward to bouncing back following a tough season. This season opener is a good test for Temple on the road.
