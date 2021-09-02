The Temple-Rutgers football game scheduled for tonight has been postponed until Saturday, Sept. 4 due to weather conditions in the wake of Tropical Storm Ida. The kickoff time to be announced. More information in tickets, credentials and parking will be provided when available.
"I said all summer that we went through a lot last year and that has prepared us for anything," said Temple head coach Rod Carey in a statement. "My thoughts are with those families who lost their homes due to this storm. Delaying our football game for 48 hours is not as devastating as their situations."
