Temple will host Memphis in an American Athletic Conference game at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, Oct. 2. The kickoff is set for 12 p.m. on ESPNU.
This game should be a good measuring stick for the Owls (2-2 overall, 0-0 league). The Tigers (3-1 overall, 0-0 league) are coming off a 31-28 loss to UTSA (The University of Texas at San Antonio).
A week ago, Temple crushed Wagner, 41-7, in a contest that really displayed its talents offensively. The Owls were led by redshirt freshman quarterback D’Wan Mathis led the scoring parade. Mathis, a 6-foot-6, 205-pounder, completed 22-of-32 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns. Temple also had a strong ground attack with running back Kyle Dobbins who scored three TDs in the victory over Wagner. Dobbins had 13 carries for 61 yards. He averaged 4.7 yards a carry.
Temple is hoping to build some momentum from last week’s victory. The Owls would like to get off to a good start against the Tigers in the AAC. Memphis has played some good football over the past month.
In this matchup, Temple wide receiver Jadan Blue could be a player to watch. Blue is 42 yards away from picking up 1,600 career yards. He has the ability to stretch the field and make some big catches.
This is an important stretch for the Owls. After this game, Temple will face nationally-ranked Cincinnati and USF (University of South Florida) on the road.
