Temple University’s football program is well represented in the National Football League. With the NFL rosters set now as the season begins, a record-setting 26 former Temple Owls have made their respective teams.
A number of Owls have landed roster spots with the Carolina Panthers. Carolina’s first-year head coach Matt Rhule spent a number of years as Temple’s head coach. Rhule is quite familiar with the talent on North Broad Street.
During the offseason, Rhule brought seven former Temple standouts and he kept six on the 53-man roster. Linebacker Tahir Whitehead (2008-11 with Temple) and wide receiver Robby Anderson (2011-13, 2015) will start this Sunday, Sept. 13 against Las Vegas, while safety Sam Franklin (2016-19), tight end Colin Thompson (2014-16), and quarterback P.J. Walker (2013-16) will be there. Wide receiver Keith Kirkwood (2014, 2016-17) will me miss the first few weeks with a shoulder injury.
Two Owls will be in Buffalo, Arizona and Washington. The Bills start Dion Dawkins (2013-16) at left tackle and he was joined by linebacker Tyler Matakevich (2012-15) this season after he captained the Pittsburgh Steelers’ special teams a year ago. The Cardinals can field two Owls at one time with defensive tackle Michael Dogbe (2015-18) and linebacker Haason Reddick (2013-16). Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (2012-15) returns to the Washington Football Team and is joined by rookie wide receiver Isaiah Wright (2016-19).
All four NFC East teams have a Temple presence. In addition to Washington, Philadelphia has linebacker Shaun Bradley (2016-19), Dallas Cowboys has wide receiver Ventell Bryant (2015-18), and the New York Giants have safety Sean Chandler (2014-17). Chandler (2016-19) grabbed a spot on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad.
Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (2018) is now a starter in his second season for Indianapolis. Brandon McManus (2009-12) starts his seventh season as the kicker for the Denver Broncos. New York Jets (2014-16), Houston Texans linebacker Jacob Martin (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Julian Taylor (2017), and Baltimore Ravens cornerback Tavon Young (2012-15) all remain with their team for another season and increased playing time.
Presently, running back Ryquell Armstead (2015-18) is on the COVID list and is several weeks away from returning. Tight end Chris Myarick (2016-18) is on the Dolphins’ practice squad for a second year.
The Owls’ football program continues to move to the next level. Only 16 schools currently have more than Temple’s 26 active players. The Owls have ore players in the NFL than any non-Power 5 school. Overall, more than half of the NFL’s 32 teams (18 in all) will have some Temple football players on the field this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.