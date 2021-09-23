The NFL’s heightened enforcement of its taunting prohibition remains a flash point two weeks into the season, with the flurry of calls last weekend drawing renewed criticism by the NFL Players Association and others. But some coaches continue to express support, and the league is not ready to budge.
The NFL has no immediate plans to have its competition committee intervene to modify enforcement of the rule, according to three people familiar with the situation.
The enforcement by the officials is “going as planned” despite the criticism, and the league believes “players will adjust” to how the rule is being officiated as the season progresses, one of those people said Tuesday.
Not everyone is on board.
“For those who aren’t a fan of the new taunting rule, we aren’t either,” the NFLPA wrote Monday on Twitter. “Rules like this are adopted through the competition committee, which includes 11 members: 10 selected by the commissioner [and one] NFLPA rep.”
The NFLPA pointed to a recent essay on its website by its president, Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter, who wrote: “The majority of fans feel that this is a bad idea — and so do the majority of players. ... [We] would support the removal of this point of emphasis immediately.”
The competition committee, at the behest of its coaches subcommittee, made upgraded enforcement of the existing rule against taunting a point of officiating emphasis for this season. Officials have called 11 taunting penalties in the first two weeks, including eight in Week 2.
“Please NFL. These taunting penalties are ruining the game,” former offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz wrote Sunday on Twitter. “Not a single fan or player wanted this change. It has to stop. Please.”
Fans, media members and others joined the chorus of those calling the crackdown unnecessary. Agent David Canter, commenting on a video montage of taunting penalties, wrote on Twitter, “No Fun League.”
Three years ago, the competition committee intervened early in the season — at the invitation of the league following a series of controversial calls — to modify the officials’ application of the roughing-the-passer rule. The committee reviewed the calls and felt the officials were, in many cases, misapplying a new directive prohibiting a defender from landing on a quarterback with most or all of his body weight. The competition committee did not make an in-season change to the rule, instead directing officials to adjust how they enforce it.
A similar intervention is not imminent — at least not at this point. According to two of the people familiar with the inner workings of the league and its competition committee, members have not discussed the taunting enforcement since the season began. The league has not asked the committee to review the enforcement, one of those people said, adding that there was “no issue yet.”
The other person said it is “probably too early” to make any firm assessments but expressed the view that the enforcement “has been fine so far.”
It would be possible for the NFL’s officiating department to review the matter and send revised instructions to game officials. But there’s no indication that is in the works, either. League officials stress this isn’t a new rule — merely a point of emphasis for officials to strictly enforce an existing rule. They emphasize that players are still allowed to celebrate; they simply cannot direct disparagement at an opponent.
“The idea behind the taunting rule is to prevent the bigger things,” Washington Football Team Coach Ron Rivera said at a news conference Tuesday. “We’ve had this example where one guy taunts a guy and then the guy comes back for a little payback. And the next thing you know, you’ve got a big fight on your hands. You’ve got guys coming from left field, hitting each other. And that’s really what, to me, I think the referees are really looking for. They’re just trying to get it quieted down. You can do the celebration. They sent a tape out and explained exactly what’s taunting and what’s not. And I think if you look at the tape and you follow the tape, then it makes sense. I’m all for the celebration.”
Rivera and Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin are members of the competition committee.
“All of us, to a man, acknowledged that that’s something that needed to be addressed,” Tomlin said Tuesday. “... The players will adjust. They always do. They better adjust quickly, specifically speaking of mine.”
A non-committee member, New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick, told Boston radio station WEEI on Monday: “In general, I don’t think there’s a place for taunting in the game. I think that’s poor sportsmanship and it leads to other things. It leads to retaliation. And then where do you draw the line? And so I think the whole idea of the rule is to kind of nip it in the bud and not let it get started. And I’m in favor of that.”
Seattle Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll was more leery Monday after one of his players, cornerback D.J. Reed, was among those penalized Sunday.
“I really respect what they’re trying to get done,” Carroll said. “They would like the game to not have that in it. It’s a hard transition. ... I think we’ve opened up a bit of a can of worms. And so we’re going to have to find our way through it here as we go. . . . It’s a good thought. It’s just hard to manage it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.