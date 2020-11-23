The schedule doesn't get any easier. The Philadelphia Eagles after dropping a 22-17 decision to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday will have their hands full when they entertain the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, Nov. 30 at Lincoln Financial Field (8:30 p.m. ESPN).
The Eagles (3-6-1) are on a two-game losing streak since the bye week, but still in first place in the NFC East. They're going to face the Seahawks (7-3), which leads the NFC West Division.
The Eagles will need a better effort from quarterback Carson Wentz and the defense in order to beat the Seahawks. Wentz has really struggled this season. In the Eagles' loss to the Browns, he completed 21-of-35 passes for 235 yards with two touchdowns, but he also threw two interceptions. Wentz has thrown 14 interceptions this season, which leads the NFL. There's been a lot of talk about replacing Wentz with rookie signal caller Jalen Hurts. However, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson plans to stick with Wentz as his starter.
Wentz has connected on 220 of 377 passes for 2,326 yards and 14 TDs. He has to taken his game to another level. Wentz will have to be productive against Seattle.
The Seahawks are led by Russell Wilson who is one of the top field generals in the NFL. Wilson is coming off a great game against the Arizona Cardinals. He completed 23-of-28 passes for 197 yards and two TDs leading the Seahawks to a 28-21 win over the Cardinals.
Overall, Wilson has thrown for 2,986 yards on 256-of-362 passes with 30 TDs and just 10 interceptions. He has also rushed 367 yards. Wilson is one of the NFL's best playmaking quarterbacks.
This is a game that both teams need. Seattle wants to stay on top in their division. The Eagles want to end a losing streak and grab a big win over one of the league's best teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.