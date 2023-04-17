Super Bowl QB Shuffle Football

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts passes during the first half of the NFC Championship against the San Francisco 49ers. — AP Photos/Matt Rourke, File, File

 Matt Rourke

The Eagles’ QB1 isn’t going anywhere for a long time.

The Eagles and franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts have agreed to terms of a five-year mega contract extension that will keep Hurts in Philly though the 2028 season, the team announced on Monday morning.

