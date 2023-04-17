The Eagles’ QB1 isn’t going anywhere for a long time.
The Eagles and franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts have agreed to terms of a five-year mega contract extension that will keep Hurts in Philly though the 2028 season, the team announced on Monday morning.
The deal is worth $255 million and includes $179 million in guaranteed money, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia.
This deal, negotiated by Hurts’ agent Nicole Lynn, makes Hurts the highest-paid player in NFL history and that $179 guaranteed is the second-most ever handed out in new money, behind just the Deshaun Watson deal in Cleveland.
