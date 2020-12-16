St. Joseph's Prep standout Malik Cooper will play college football at Temple University. Cooper, a 5-foot-9, 165-pound senior, who led St. Joseph's Prep to three consecutive PIAA 6A state championships in his career is excited about playing for the Owls. Cooper signed with Temple on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
"I feel like I made a great decision," Cooper said. "I feel like it will be a great experience. I already started to build a bond with the Class of 2021. I talked about it with my family. We just felt like this was best for me."
Temple plays its home football games at Lincoln Financial Field. Cooper will just have to move a little further down Broad Street to showcase his talents on Saturday afternoons.
"I feel like that will be a great experience, too," Cooper said. "I love my city. I always rep [represent] my city since I was younger. I just feel like why not do it where you grew up. That's also why I made this decision."
Temple is a member of the American Athletic Conference. The AAC has some of the top football programs in the country. Cooper is looking forward to playing against some of the best Division I teams in the country.
"It's a really good conference," Cooper said. "It's a lot of great competition especially with Cincinnati. I think they're ranked [No. 6] right now. It will be some good competition playing in the American [Athletic] Conference."
Cooper is one of the most versatile players in the Catholic League. He has played quarterback and wide receiver throughout his scholastic career. He expects to play slot receiver at Temple.
"I like slot receiver a lot," Cooper said. "I feel like I'm more loose there. I feel like I can use my speed more at the slot position. You can put me anywhere. You can put me in the slot or outside. It really doesn't matter, but slot receiver is where I'm best."
Cooper had 22 receptions for 407 yards and six touchdowns this season. He helped St. Joseph's Prep defeat Central York, 62-13, at Hersheypark Stadium on Nov. 28 to win its third straight PIAA 6A state crown. In that game, Cooper tallied three touchdowns in the state championship game. He threw a touchdown pass and had a TD reception and scored on a punt return.
"St. Joseph's Prep is a really great program," Cooper said. "I've been there since I was a freshman. Watching all the older guys and how they did things and just applied it.
"The coaching staff. [Head] Coach [Tim] Roken is a very good coach. [Assistant] Coach Ryne [Morrison] is a very good coach. [Assistant] Coach [Mark] Shaw and the list goes on and on. They not only prepare us to be great on the field, but they prepare us to be great as gentlemen as well. I like the football program there."
St. Joseph's Prep has prepared Malik Cooper for his college career with the Temple Owls.
