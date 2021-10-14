St. Joseph’s Prep has produced a lot of great football players over the years. It looks like the Hawks have another one with defensive back Keenan Nelson Jr. who was officially honored as a 2022 All-American during a virtual jersey presentation as part of the fifth episode of the Road to the Dome digital series. Nelson has committed to the University of South Carolina.
The episode aired on Oct. 13 on the NBC Sports YouTube channel, which featured Nelson along with several All-Americans such as Jacob Allen, Blake Ford, Sam Horn, Devin Moore and Trejon Williams.
Having been selected to play in the 22nd edition of the All-American Bowl, Nelson will play in the annual East vs. West game inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The bowl will be nationally televised live on NBC, and will feature the country’s top 100 high school football players.
Nelson was selected by the All-American Bowl Selection Committee, consisting of the All-American Bowl and 247Sports. All-Americans are eligible for the All-American Bowl Player of the Year award, the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year award, the Defensive Player of the Year award, the All-American Bowl Man of the Year, and the All-American Bowl MVP award.
Only 100 football players receive the honor of putting on the All-American Bowl jersey each year. Each player selected to participate will culminate their high school careers at the All-American Bowl.
High School football fans can watch Nelson play Saturday at 1 p.m. when St. Joseph’s Prep visits Archbishop Wood.
This is one of several Catholic and Public League football games on the schedule for this weekend. In the Catholic League there will be some Friday games. Cardinal O’Hara will host Conwell-Egan Catholic at 7 p.m. in Springfield.
On Saturday, there will be a host of games. Father Judge will entertain Roman Catholic at the Northeast SuperSite. The kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Archbishop Carroll will entertain Neumann-Goretti. The kickoff will be at noon.
Bonner-Prendie will face Lansdale Catholic on the road. The kickoff is set for 5 p.m.
West Catholic will play Archbishop Ryan at the South Philadelphia Super Site. The kickoff will be 7 p.m.
The Public League has several Friday games. High School of the Future will play Vaux at the Germantown Super Site. The kickoff will be 3 p.m.
Roxborough will host Central. The kickoff is set for 3 p.m. Palumbo will visit Dobbins. The game will be played at 29th and Chalmers. The kickoff is set 3 p.m.
Edison will entertain Fels. The kickoff will be at 3 p.m.
In the evening, Simon Gratz will play Bartram at the Gratz Super Site. The kickoff is set 7 p.m.
South Philadelphia will face Kensington at the South Philadelphia Super Site. The kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
Martin Luther King will battle Imhotep Charter at the Germantown Super Site. The kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
On Saturday, there are a number of games. West Philadelphia will host Mastery Charter North at 1 p.m.
Overbrook will face George Washington at the Gratz Super Site. The kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
Mastbaum will play KIPP DuBois at the Gratz Super Site. The kickoff will be at 6 p.m.
Belmont Charter will play Executive Education Academy Charter School on the road. The game will be played in Allentown. The kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
