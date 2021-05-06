There were no football players from historically Black colleges and universities selected in the NFL draft. However, there several who were signed as undrafted free agents with an opportunity to land a spot on an NFL roster.
In the Southwestern Athletic Conference, Grambling State offensive lineman David Moore has signed with the Carolina Panthers. Moore, a 6-foot-2, 330-pounder, had a great performance in the Senior Bowl.
In the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, offensive tackle Calvin Ashley from Florida A&M signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. North Carolina A&T cornerback Franklin "Mac" McCain III signed with the Denver Broncos. North Carolina Central cornerback Bryan Mills signed with the Seattle Seahawks. Bethune-Cookman running back/wide receiver and return specialist Jimmie Robinson has been invited to the Cincinnati Bengals minicamp. Robinson ran a 4.28 in the 40 at the HBCU Combine three weeks ago.
In the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, Fayetteville State offensive lineman Kion Smith signed with the Atlanta Falcons, according to Unlimited Success Sports Management, Inc.
