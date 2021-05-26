The Senior Bowl along with the National Football League, will host the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) Combine in Mobile, AL.
Select players from the four Black college sports conferences - Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and other HBCUs will be invited to participate in the event.
Held at the University of South Alabama and modeled after the NFL Combine, the HBCU Combine will include the gathering of comprehensive medical information, interviews, and on-field evaluations of football skills and acumen. Last year's event, announced in February 2020, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The Reese's Senior Bowl is honored to be collaborating with the National Football League to host the inaugural HBCU Combine in Mobile, Alabama," said Reese's Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy in a statement. "Over the years, the Senior Bowl has served as a showcase for some of the the top Black college football players in America, including seven of our game's 56 future members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and this event will help many more HBCU players secure further attention and exposure from all 32 teams."
There will be an HBCU Scouting Committee, made up of current and former league executives, to evaluate and select this year's participants. The Senior Bowl will provide medical and football personnel to capture important pre-Draft information and deliver a world-class experience for HBCU prospects.
"Through NFL history, HBCU athletes have exemplified a standard of excellence both on and off the field," said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of Football Operations in a statement. "The HBCU Combine is part of honoring that legacy and making every effort to accelerate exposure of HBCU draft prospects to all NFL clubs. The game is better when all have the opportunity compete."
With representatives from all 32 NFL teams traveling for Senior Bowl week in the past, hosting this event in Mobile ensures maximum visibility for HBCU players — one of the event's key objectives.
The 73rd Annual Reese's Senior Bowl will take place on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. CT at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.