Bills Hamlin Football

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin speaks at a press conference after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Bills safety Damar Hamlin made the cut, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Aug. 29. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Bills have not announced their final cuts in paring their roster to 53 players. (AP Photo/Matt Freed, File)

 Matt Freed

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made the cut.

Some eight months after a near-death experience during a game at Cincinnati, Hamlin's fearless bid to resume his football career approached completion on Tuesday when he made the team after the Bills pared their roster to 53 players.

The Associated Press 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.