Seattle's star quarterback Russell Wilson, Kansas City's standout tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles' safety Rodney McLeod are among the 32 finalists for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.
The award, to be presented during Super Bowl week at the NFL Honors television show when The Associated Press reveals its individual award winners, recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. It was established in 1970 and renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame running back.
"This year has presented significant challenges for us all, from the ongoing global pandemic to the continued social injustices witnessed this year," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "The 32 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees remind us that even in the face of adversity, players continue to raise awareness and use their voice and platform to positively impact their communities.
"The nominees will leave lasting legacies across the country in a time when we need leadership and strength the most."
Since joining the team in 2016, McLeod and his wife, Erika, have played a fundamental role in helping underserved communities throughout Philadelphia. Founding the Change Our Future Foundation to empower people through education, advocacy, and awareness in the areas of youth development, healthy lifestyles, and community enrichment the couple have done their part in giving back to the City of Brotherly Love.
McLeod was also named the NFL Players Associations’ Community MVP in Week 2 of this season after distributing food to families through Philadelphia’s Share Food Program and also being involved with providing polling information and voter registration opportunities during election season.
All 32 nominees will receive a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice.
Current players who have won the award are Drew Brees, Thomas Davis, Larry Fitzgerald, Jason Witten, J.J. Watt and Calais Campbell.
