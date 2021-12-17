Amid a COVID-19 outbreak in Washington, the Eagles-Washington Week 15 game has reportedly been pushed back to Tuesday night.
The two teams will play at the Linc at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the MMQB’s Albert Breer first reported.
Coming into Friday, the Washington Football Team had 21 players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list and had a few more added in the morning, including starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.