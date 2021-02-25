A host of top high school football players from the Philadelphia Public and Catholic Leagues will showcase their talents in the 64th Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association Big 33 Football Classic game. The contest will be played on Monday, May 31 at Central Dauphin School District's Landis Field in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County. The kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
The game features the best high school players from Pennsylvania and Maryland. The PSFCA has announced the Pennsylvania roster, which includes several of the city's top scholastic football players. PSFCA Big 33 executive director, Garry Cathell is in the process of organizing the game.
"While the weekend leading up to the game will look different this year, we are beyond excited to be able to showcase our extremely talented athletes from Pennsylvania and Maryland. We have to simplify our events surrounding the game this year and we still don't know know what game day will look like as far as fans in the stadium, but what we do know is that the 64th Big 33 Football Classic will be played!"
These players are all seniors. They will also be playing college football in the fall.
St. Joseph's Prep wide receiver Malik Cooper, tight end Cade Rooney and defensive tackle Nick Yagodich, defensive back Julian Talley and from La Salle tight end Matt Bowes will represent the Catholic League. St. Joseph's Prep won the PIAA Class 6A state championship last season. La Salle was one of the best teams in the league.
Cooper will play his college football at Temple. Rooney is headed to Bucknell. Yagodich is going to Harvard. Talley will play for the University of Pennsylvania. Bowes will play for Bloomsburg University.
Northeast defensive tackle Amara Yobouet, Central linebacker Kamara Balsansama along with Imhotep Charter's defensive tackle Taleeq Robbins, defensive backs Javon McIntyre and Shafeek Smith.
Yobouet will play his college football for Albany. Balansama will be going to Temple. Robbins will play for the University of Mississippi. McIntyre will head to the University of Pittsburgh. Smith will play for Towson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.