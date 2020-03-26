There are a host of NFL prospects from Historically Black Colleges and Universities who could be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, which will take place April 23-25 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are some quality HBCU players available of both sides of the football.
On offense, pros scouts will have a chance to pick some great offensive linemen and some talented skilled position players in this year’s crop. On defense, NFL teams could select a player to bolster their defensive line or dip into the secondary and pick a defensive back.
These 10 HBCU prospects could hear their names called during draft time or they could end up signing with some NFL teams as undrafted free agents. Either way they could have an opportunity to play on Sundays.
Alex Taylor
Offensive Line
South Carolina State
6-foot-9, 308 pounds
Taylor is one of the best offensive linemen in the country. He’s very athletic. He has great strength and quickness. He participated in the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine. Taylor comes from an outstanding football program. The Bulldogs have recently produced two magnificent players with nose tackle Javon Hargrave (Philadelphia Eagles) and linebacker Darius Leonard.
Kaiden Crawford
Offensive Line
Delaware State
6-foot-5, 310 pounds
Crawford played high school football at Simon Gratz. The former Public League standout had a great career at Delaware State. Crawford, an All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference selection, is a terrific run and pass blocker. He has good size and agility.
Marcus Pettiford
Offensive Line
North Carolina A&T
6-foot-4, 286 pounds
Pettiford is one of the best all-around offensive linemen in the MEAC. He played great football at North Carolina A&T and helped the Aggies win the Celebration Bowl. Pettiford can get out in front on all the running plays and clear the way. His blocking skills have been outstanding throughout his career.
Elijah Bell
Wide Receiver
North Carolina A&T
6-foot-1,225 pounds
Bell was a big part of North Carolina A&T’s passing attack. He had 53 receptions for 782 yards and six touchdowns. Bell averaged 14.8 yards a catch. He has the ability to get open and make plays.
Jimmie Robinson
Wide Receiver/ Return Specialist
Bethune-Cookman
5-foot-8, 175 pounds
Robinson was one of the most exciting players in the MEAC. His speed and open field moves were spectacular. As a kickoff returner, he averaged 28.1 yards a return. He was ranked third ranked among FCS return specialists. As a receiver, he had 39 catches for 468 yards and four TDs.
Chris Rowland
Wide Receiver/ Return Specialist
Tennessee State
5-foot-8, 180 pounds
Rowland had a tremendous football season. He had 104 receptions for 1,437 yards and eight TDs. He also did extremely well as a return specialist. He had 14 punt returns for 166 yards and one TD averaging 11.9 yards a return. Rowland had 15 kickoff returns for 375 yards and one TD while tallying 25.0 yards a return.
Jordan Bentley
Running Back
Alabama A&M
6-foot-1, 195 pounds
Bentley led the Southwestern Athletic Conference in rushing with 1,417 yards. He averaged 5.2 yards a carry. He also scored 18 TDs. Bentley has the ability to get to the edge and run between the tackles.
Solomon Bassett
Defensive Line
Lincoln University
6-foot-3, 250 pounds
Bassett did some fantastic work in so many areas. He had 41 total and 24 solo tackles along with 12 tackles for loss. He was always around the football. Bassett has the ability to run the passer, too. He had six sacks. He even had five blocked kicks.
Joe McWilliams
Defensive Back
Grambling State
5-foot-11, 175 pounds
McWilliams has great cover skills. He had six interceptions and returned three of them for touchdowns. He has great play-making talents in the secondary.
