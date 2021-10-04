After losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, the road doesn't get any easier for the Philadelphia Eagles. Speaking of the road, the Eagles will visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 10, with hopes of ending their three-game losing streak.
The Panthers (3-1) are led by former Temple head coach Matt Rhule and are coming off a 36-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Nevertheless, the Eagles (1-3) will take something positive into this matchup. And that's the play of second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts who was nothing short of fantastic despite the Chiefs spanking the Eagles, 42-30, at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.
Hurts completed 32-of-48 passes for 387 yards and two touchdowns. He had eight carries for 47 yards. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was very impressed with his efforts against the Chiefs.
"I kind of talked to somebody in there," Sirianni said. "I just said, 'That's one of the better quarterback performances I've seen. And I've been around a lot of good quarterbacks, Phillip Rivers and Andrew Luck. He battled. He made good decisions with the football. He got out of trouble when there was trouble.
"He made good checks. He made good reads. That's the best I've seen him in practice. That's the best I've seen him in a game since I've been here. Hats off to Jalen, he battled. That's going to be important for us moving forward."
Despite Hurts' stellar play, the team still needs to improve their play in the red zone. Instead of scoring touchdowns, the Eagles had to settle for field goals. Penalties have really stalled some great drives when the Eagles have been in scoring position. These shortcomings have contributed to their lack of success. Hurts knows there's a lot of work that has to be done.
"Look, we lost," Hurts said. "We lost. We lost the game. Have to do more , have to do better. And this is what I will say. You have every opportunity to learn, every opportunity , everything that you do, you learn from it. We are clearly not there as a football team because we lost. But, we are this close, we are this close.
"That is something I believe. Something I believe. We have to continue to grow, continue to learn, continue be one percent better every day. Continue to clock in and buy into that and believe in that. That's what I'm going to take. We are a finished product. No player on this team is a finished product. But it's about believing in that and continuing to grow and learn from everything that you do.
"We played a good football team out there today. A team that many say is generationally one of the best. Great quarterbacks, great players, all that. We have great players, too. We have to put it together and we will. We are not a finished product."
In addition to Hurts' exploits, rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith had a career-high 122 yards on seven receptions. Defensively, Javon Hargrave continues to play at a Pro Bowl level. Hargrave has a team-high five sacks this season. One of them was against Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Eagles' defensive tackle had six total and three solo tackles along with one tackle-for-loss and one sack against Kansas City.
Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell feels the team can get back on the right track against the Panthers.
"We're keeping our spirits uplifted," Gainwell said. "We will come back, put everything behind us, come back next week and continue to work hard. All of our preparation during the week will help us, and we'll do everything we can to get a win."
