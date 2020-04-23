NFL Draft Football

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2018, file photo, TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor (1) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown as Oklahoma cornerback Parnell Motley (11) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas. Reagor is a possible pick in the NFL Draft which runs Thursday, April 23, 2020, thru Saturday, April 25. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)

 Brandon Wade

TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor was picked in the first round by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Reagor will add WR depth for Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Eagles had the 21st pick in the NFL draft.

