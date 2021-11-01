The Philadelphia Eagles were able to halt a two-game losing streak behind a strong running attack that featured two running back who haven’t received a lot of playing time this year. Boston Scott has seen the field for a few plays, but running back Jordan Howard was on the practice squad until the Eagles moved him to the team roster.
Scott and Howard provided the Eagles with something the fans have been talking about whole season — a running game. Both players stepped up and helped the Eagles crush the Detroit Lions, 44-6, on Sunday.
Scott had 12 carries for 60 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 5.0 yards a carry. Howard had 12 carried for 57 yards and two TDs. The Eagles had 46 carries for 236 yards.
This clearly shows that you can run the football in the National Football League. If you look around the league most teams just throw the football on every other down. With the exception of Eagles cornerback Darius Slay’s fumble return for a score, all of their touchdowns were on the ground.
Moreover, the Eagles put this ground attack together with Scott and Howard. Scott, a 5-foot-6, 203-pounder, has been a solid contributor over the last two years. A year ago, he had career-highs in all-purpose yards (1,176), kickoff return yards (590), scrimmage yards (586), rushing yards (374) and receiving yards (212). He also caught game-winning TD pass from former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz to beat the New York Giants.
Scott, a Zachary, Louisiana native, played his college football at Louisiana Tech where he rushed for 1,840 yards and 14 TDs. He returned kicks picking up 633 yards on 29 attempts. He was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. In 2019, Scott signed by the eagles to the 53-man roster at the end of the 2018 season from the Saints practice squad.
Howard, a sixth-year veteran, who had three great seasons with the Chicago Bears where he was named to the 2017 Pro Bowl. In 2019, he was traded to the Eagles from the Bears for a sixth round pick. Howard played one season with the Eagles amassing 525 yards on 119 carries while scoring six TDs.
In 2020, he signed a contract with the Miami Dolphins. He was later waived that season and signed to the Eagles practice squad.
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni gave a lot of credit to the team’s offensive line for their play up front. With running back Miles Sanders on injured reserve due to an ankle injury, their efforts were certainly needed in the running attack. Although Scott and Howard hasn’t seen a great deal of playing time this season, Sirianni recognized their contributions to the team’s rushing game.
“With Boston and Jordan you wait your turn,” Sirianni said. “You’re not where you want to be exactly on the depth chart. But inevitably in this game there’s going to be some bumps and bruises.
“The next man has to step up. I just thought they did an excellent job there. Jordan has been such a good pro through it all — Boston, too. He’s had a lot of success right here in the past. They’ve just been pros. They come to work every single day. They were able to benefit today.”
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts turned in a masterful performance. The Eagles didn’t throw the ball much, but he completed 9-of-14 passes for 103 yards. He led the team in rushing with seven carries for 71 yards.
“I thought Jalen did a good job of checking us in and out of some looks,” Sirianni said. “We had some good play action that Jalen executed very well.”
The Eagles will host the Los Angeles Chargers at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 4:05 p.m. on CBS3.
