If you’re a Philadelphia Eagles fan, then you can’t wait for the next game, which will be against the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 28, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., at 1 p.m. on FOX 29.
The Eagles (5-6) are coming off a 40-29 win over the New Orleans Saints. They have their first home victory of the season and have won back-to-back games.
So, there are reasons to be excited. Of course, the big reason is the play of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who brings a lot of excitement to the game. With Hurts under center, you don’t want to turn away from the television for a minute.
If so, you could miss something really exciting. Hurts scored three touchdowns in the win over the Saints, but the last TD was of the spectacular variety. With 3:59 left in the game and the score 33-22, Hurts had a sensational 24-yard TD run that made all the highlight shows. That score put the game away for the Eagles.
“I think in that scenario, too, with what the score was and the way it was going, I got too conservative,” said Nick Sirianni, Eagles head coach. “I’ll say that right now. I’ll say it out loud. I got a bit conservative with the play calling that allowed them to work their way back into the game. So that’s on me. But Jalen made a huge play. And the guy read the play pretty well and made a great move. It was awesome. It was a great individual play by Jalen.”
Hurts threw for 147 yards on 13-of-24 passes and rushed for 62 yards on 18 carries. He has a career-high eight rushing TDs this season, which happens to be the most by an Eagle player since Ryan Matthews, who was a running back in 2016 (eight) as well as the second most ever by an Eagles quarterback, trailing only Michael Vick in 2010 (nine).
“I think Jalen is a special player that forces defenses to play different,” Sirianni said. “You look at the tape and again I think I told you guys early in the week, you look at the stat sheet, you look at where they are, you look at their defense, but you also want to do what you do well. We know we have been running the ball well and it’s a little different when Jalen is in there.”
Hurts thought the offensive line did a terrific job. He gave them a lot of credit for his big game.
“We have great tackles,” Hurts said. “We have freaks out there on the edge. Teams know that they are good players, teams know we have a great center and that we have a lot of experience.
“We have young guys that can play guard at a very high level. But I think [Eagles right tackle] Lane [Johnson] has done great things for a very long time. The way Lane works, the effort, the toughness he has, even last year trying to play on his ankle injury. I have a lot of respect for Lane in everything he’s been able to overcome. He’s been great for the team.”
A lot of teams are gaining plenty of respect for Hurts this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.