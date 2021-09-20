This is a big week for Philadelphia Eagles fans. It’s Dallas Cowboys week. The Philadelphia Eagles may be coming off a tough 17-11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in their home opener, but now it’s time to focus on the next game.
The next game is the Eagles (1-1) archrival the Dallas Cowboys (1-1). The Eagles will face the Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 27 in a big Monday Night Football game on national television. The kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. on ESPN from AT&T stadium in Arlington, Texas.
The Eagles will be looking to get back on track following a disappointing loss to the 49ers. The team had chance to take control of the game with some key scoring opportunities, but left a lot of points on the field.
The most notable scoring opportunity followed a 91-yard pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts to wide receiver Quez Watkins that reached the 49ers’ six-yard line where the team failed to score on that drive. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is looking ahead to this NFC East matchup, which is huge for both teams.
“You know what, very similar to after a win, is that round three is coming up and round three — the bell is going to ring for round three, regardless of if we won or we lost,” Sirianni said. “We have to put ourselves in position to win round three by correcting this tape hard by rehabbing hard and by meeting hard and walking through hard and by practicing hard to put ourselves in position to try to win next week in a division game.
“So obviously there’s disappointment. We didn’t win the game. That’s the only goal and don’t care how you ever win it. You just want to win the game, so it was, ‘Hey, learn from this, get up, pick yourself up and get back to work next week.”
The Eagles will be playing without one of their key defensive players — Brandon Graham reportedly suffered an Achilles injury against the 49ers. A source said that Graham is done for the year. Graham sent out a tweet confirming the injury and that he will be supporting the team from the sidelines this season.
“We still about to shock the world! I will just be leading from the sidelines this year working to be great for 2022. Appreciate all the love and now it is time for guys to step it up. U have to find the treasure in every situation! #Eagles
Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox will miss Graham along the defensive line.
“I mean, it’s always tough and it was a pretty emotional moment for me to see BG [Brandon Graham] limp off the field because I think me and BG — I know me and Brandon have played so much ball together and to see him walk off the field was pretty rough for me,” Cox said. “But we know Brandon, he’s in a good spot right now and we’ll talk once he figures out what’s going on. At the same time, we got his back and we’ll go from there and get ready for the next game.”
Eagles offensive guard Brandon Brooks suffered a chest injury in Sunday’s game. No word on Brooks’ status right now for the Cowboys’ game.
Offensively, Hurts feels the team has to do a better job of finishing the plays on a regular basis.
“I think the lack of consistency and finish,” said Hurts, who completed 12 of 23 passes for 190 yards and rushed for 82 yards while scoring a touchdown. “The biggest thing is just finish, finish, finish. We got two games under our belt now, and on the tape we see what we finish and what we didn’t finish. The game, we didn’t finish more than we did. We have to capitalize on those opportunities moving forward and learn from this feeling.”
The Cowboys just posted a 20-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Dallas is led by quarterback Dak Prescott, running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard and wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper.
Hurts expects to get his offense in high gear, which includes running backs Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell, wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins and tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.
“It’s really going out there and executing the play,” Hurts said. “I think all around, it’s something we can learn from. Whether you win a game or lose a game, you’re going to walk away from that game wanting some plays back. We learn from it, and we only go up.”
