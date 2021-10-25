When the Philadelphia Eagles face the Detroit Lions on the road Sunday, Oct. 31 (FOX 29, 1 p.m.), they will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak. The Eagles (2-5) will try to get back on the winning track following a disappointing 33-22 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Lions (0-7) are winless this season. Detroit just dropped a 28-19 decision to the Los Angeles Rams.
The Eagles were beaten on the both sides of the football against the Raiders. On defense, the Eagles struggled to stop the Raiders’ running and passing attack.
Detroit is led by quarterback Jared Goff, former St. Joseph’s Prep star running back D’Andre Swift along with wide receivers Kalif Raymond and T.J. Hockenson. Goff really spreads the ball around in the Lions’ passing game.
The Eagles need a strong pass rush to help out the secondary. Defensive ends Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox have to be able to get some pressure on the quarterback. There was no pass rush against the Raiders. Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr had all day to throw the football. As a result, Carr connected on 31-of-34 passes for 323 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
On offense, the Eagles got off to a good start mixing the run with the pass against the Raiders. It resulted in an early score with quarterback Jalen Hurts throwing a 13-yard TD pass to rookie running back Kenneth Gainwell.
It looked like running back Miles Sanders was going to have to his best performance of the season. Sanders had six carries for 30 yards before leaving the game with an ankle injury. His status for Sunday’s game against the Lions is huge.
The offensive line has improved its passing blocking quarterback Jalen Hurts was constantly on the move in the pocket. In spite of the pressure, Hurts completed 18-of-34 passes for 236 yards with two TDs. He also rushed for 61 yards on 13 carries.
The Eagles have to stay with the running game to set up the passing attack. This will help Hurts make easy throws to wide receivers DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, and Quez Watkins along with Dallas Goedert.
The Eagles have a lot of work to do this week. They need to turn things around and get a win before they come home to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 7 at Lincoln Financial Field.
