There weren’t very many bright spots from the Philadelphia Eagles 35-0 preseason loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday night, but the team and the fans did get a chance to see wide receiver DeVonta Smith on the field. Smith didn’t play in the preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a knee injury.
However, he did managed to see limited action against the Patriots. Smith, the Eagles first-round pick out of the University of Alabama and Heisman Trophy winner, had two receptions for 19 yards. He showed some flashes of brilliance in his first appearance.
“You know, looked like he was a little antsy at first,” said Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. “Dropped a couple balls, and he was late with his eyes on the deep ball that [quarterback] Joe [Flacco] threw him.
“He made a couple plays there. That’s what happens with young wideouts. They have to play and go through the ups and downs a little bit, and the preseason is for that to happen. He ran a good route on that return route on a third down.
“Thought he ran a couple other good routes, too. Again, we will look at the tape to see totally how he played, but I’m glad he got in there and was able to play a good, meaningful first half and take a couple hits and have to go against some of those tight coverage looks he had to get.”
Unfortunately, Smith didn’t get a chance to play with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts who missed the game due to an unspecified illness.
“Everything is good, and he is going to be okay,” Sirianni said. “He just had pain in his abdomen, which for a guy like that to tell us, he’s a tough guy, so it must have been hurting him pretty good for him to let us know about that.”
Flacco replaced Hurts and completed 10-of-17 passes for 83 yards and one interception.
Smith, a 6-foot, 170-pound rookie, got a good taste of game action in the NFL.
“It felt good just to get out there and get back in a groove with my routine before the game and stuff like that,” Smith said. “Just to get back out there and get back to myself.”
If Smith can return to his playing days with the Crimson Tide, he will have a pretty special year with the Eagles. He has a lot of ability.
The Eagles will face the New York Jets on Friday, Aug. 27 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on NBC10. It’s possible Hurts and Smith could hook up in the team’s final preseason game.
