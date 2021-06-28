The Philadelphia Eagles are committed to making a difference to the youth football programs throughout the Philadelphia area. In an effort to help local teams and organizations that develop love for the game at the youth level, the Eagles are distributing more than $50,000 in grants to help fund 35 local youth and high school football programs in need.
"The Return to Youth Football Grant Program allows us to support young athletes across the Greater Philadelphia Area, and to also express our appreciation to the athletic directors, coaches, and league administrators who are inspiring our youth athletes through the game of football," said Eagles president Don Smolenski in a statement. "We are honored to support over 35 programs throughout our community."
Funding from the grants will help programs buy safety equipment, launch tackle and flag football programs, rebound from the effects of COVID-19, and support those committed to Girls Flag Football.
Youth football teams or leagues, NFL Flag teams, high school football programs and nonprofit organizations that incorporate youth football of any kind into their programming were eligible to apply for a grant. Organizations were required to offer programs or services within the eagles market. Grants range from $500 to $2,000.
Youth and high school football programs awarded a 2021 Return to Youth Football Grant include: Bensalem Ramblers Football NESAC, Big Picture Philadelphia Vaux Big Picture High School Cougars Philadelphia Public League, Black and Gold Gridiron Club - Freedom High School Booster Club, Blackhawks Athletic Club, Boys' Latin Charter High School, Bristol Wildcats Youth Athletic Association, Bustleton Bengals Club, Camden High, Children Advancing Towards Success (CATS), CLs Mustangs, Coatesville Midget Football League/CKR Bert Bell, Crispin Gardens Athletic Club, EOM Angels, Francis Hopkinson School, Frankford Chargers Youth and Sports Organization Pennsylvania Elite, Highstown-East Windsor Youth Baseball League, Lawncrest Lions, Liberty Youth Athletic Association, Louis Farrell Elementary School, Martin Luther King High School Football Golden Cougars, Methacton Warriors Youth Football and Cheer, Milford High School Football Boosters, Mount Pleasant High School Football School Green Knights Football, Northeast Bethlehem Raiders, Oak Lane Association Wildcats - American Youth Football League, Pa Elite Athletes (Pa Savages), Panther Community Foundation/ Chester Panther, Panther Community Foundation, Pottstown High School Football, South Parkland Youth Association, South Philly Sigma Sharks, The Greater 69th Street Wildcats Athletic Association, Wardogs Elite Athletes, West Chester NFL Flag Football and Wildwood High School Football.
