The Philadelphia Eagles' 2023 regular schedule has been released. The defending NFC champions will start the season on Sept. 10 against New England.
Here is the full schedule:
Week 1: Eagles at Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 10
Week 2: Eagles vs. Vikings, Thursday, Sept. 14
Week 3: Eagles at Buccaneers, Monday, Sept. 25
Week 4: Eagles vs. Commanders, Sunday, Oct. 1
Week 5: Eagles at Rams, Sunday, Oct. 8
Week 6: Eagles at Jets, Sunday, Oct. 15
Week 7: Eagles vs. Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 22
Week 8: Eagles at Commanders, Sunday, Oct. 29
Week 9: Eagles vs. Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 5
Week 10: BYE
Week 11: Eagles at Chiefs, Monday, Nov. 2
Week 12: Eagles vs. Bills, Sunday, Nov. 26
Week 13: Eagles vs. 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 3
Week 14: Eagles at Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 10
Week 15: Eagles at Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 17
Week 16: Eagles vs. Giants, Monday, Dec. 25
Week 17: Eagles vs. Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 31
Week 18: Eagles at Giants, Sunday, Jan. 7
