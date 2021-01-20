Shaka Toney had a terrific football career at Penn State. Toney displayed some great defensive skills with his tackling and ability to sack the quarterback on a consistent basis.
The former Imhotep Charter star will have a chance to showcase his talents among some of the top players who could be taken in the NFL Draft in April at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Al. The game will be on Saturday, Jan. 30 and televised on the NFL Network at 1:30 p.m.
In addition, Toney, a 6-foot-3, 252 pound defensive end, will be performing in front of several NFL general managers, coaches, player personnel directors and scouts. He's coming off a great season where he had 31 total and 21 solo tackles with five sacks and one forced fumble. He also earned Associated Press first-team All-Big Ten honors. Toney is currently preparing to make an even bigger impression at one of the top postseason all-star games.
"It's a big opportunity," Toney said. "Everybody doesn't get to go. I'm from Philadelphia coming up through the city is tough. I've just been blessed to receive so many opportunities. I'm just grateful for my family, my university and everything.
"All the people will be there. I want to be on point with everything. I want interview well. I want to improve my draft spot."
The Senior Bowl is the platform for getting a better draft position. Toney is regarded as an edge rusher. He's a defensive end who has the strength and the quickness to get to the quarterback swiftly.
Toney had his best game this season where he tied a Penn State game record with four sacks against Indiana. He had 111 total and 57 solo tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss and 19.5 career sacks in his career.
Toney's good friend running back Miles Sanders plays for the Philadelphia Eagles. He stays in touch with Sanders.
"That was my roommate in college," Toney said. "That's my guy. From my freshman year, he always said he was going to be great. Then, every day from freshman year to now he's an NFL Pro Bowler. That's my brother. I support him all the way. It's crazy. He's in my hometown. I'm happy he gets the opportunity every day to go out there."
Toney is inspired by the success Sanders is having with the Eagles. He's also thrilled for a lot of Philadelphia high school players particularly from the Public League who have gone on to play in the NFL.
He was a huge star at Imhotep Charter. In 2015, he helped the Panthers win their first PIAA Class AAA state championship with an undefeated season posting a 15-0 record. Toney could join the pipeline of Public League players in the NFL, which include D.J. Moore (Carolina Panthers, Imhotep Charter), Will Parks (Denver Broncos, Germantown), Yasir Durant (Kansas City Chiefs, Imhotep Charter), Shareef Miller (Arizona Cardinals, George Washington) and others.
"I just think it's big that we keep putting Philly football on the map," Toney said. ""I think it's great they find kids all throughout the city. It's another opportunity for all of us. It think it's big.
"It's nice to see your peers and the guys you watched growing up like guys like Jihad Ward [Baltimore Ravens, Bok Tech]. It's nice to see him go to the NFL. He's balling and getting sacks in the playoff games. It's big."
Shaka Toney's journey to the NFL will begin with the Senior Bowl.
