When Nick Sirianni officially comes on board as the Philadelphia Eagles, he will have plenty of work to do. Sirianni, who was the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts the past three seasons, will have to address the quarterback situation with Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts.
That situation is going to be huge. Sirianni worked with Colts head coach Frank Reich, who was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator when the team won the Super Bowl in 2017. Sirianni is 39 years old. He’s never been a head coach before.
This is a huge task for him. He has some experience working with Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett and Philip Rivers during his years in Indianapolis. However, he’s got a lot to unpack with Wentz to get him back to where he was playing great football during the 2017. That year he guided the Eagles to the top of the NFC. But Wentz tore two knee ligaments in his knee and Nick Foles took over as the Eagles’ quarterback leading the team to the Super Bowl and picking up MVP honors.
Since then, Wentz has been able to regain that level of play. Moreover, this past season was really a struggle for him. He completed 251-of-437 passes for 2,620 yards with 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He had 52 carries for 276 yards and five TDs.
Wentz was benched for rookie signal caller Jalen Hurts during week 14 when the Eagles face the New Orleans Saints. Hurts started the final four games. He made quite splash beating the Saints, which just loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional playoffs.
Hurts completed 77-of-148 passes for 1,061 yards and six TDs and four interceptions. He had 63 carries for 354 yards and 3 TDs.
Wentz, a five-year veteran, has inked a four-year, $128 million contracts that begins this year. The Eagles have made a big investment in Wentz. Who will be the starting field general in the fall? Sirianni will have to address that issue.
But the quarterback situation is just one area. Sirianni will need to work with the front office and executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman. The NFL free agent period begins March 17. The Eagles could use some help on the offensive line with all the injuries they had this season. Then, the you have the defense where the team could really use some playmakers.
The Senior Bowl is this week. They have some of the top college players in the country. They need to get ready for the pro days. The NFL Draft will be held April 29 to May 1.
It’s going to be important for him to have some input in free agency and the draft. He’s going to be responsible for coaching these players.
He also needs to look at a lot of film from this season. When the team finishes with a 4-11-1 record, there’s a lot of problems that have to be solved. The quarterback position is important, but it’s not the only area that needs improvement.
