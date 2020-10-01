The National Football League and the American Cancer Society have been working together for 12 straight years in their fight against cancer through an effort titled "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer." The drive, which begins in stadiums today and continues to be recognized through Week 6 games tackles early detection, getting screened, and risk reduction efforts across different types of cancers. This year specifically, Crucial Catch will be a part of the NFL's "It Takes All of Us," brand campaign. that highlights the importance of everyone joining together to make an impact in the lives of others.
The effort helps people catch cancer early, when it's easier to treat. This is a big challenge now. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on screening. Since March 2020, routine cancer screenings have dropped, resulting in a screening rate drop between 86 and 94 percent for some cancers. Through Crucial Catch, the NFL and American Cancer Society are allocating resources dedicated to safely restarting cancer screenings in communities with the most need. For many forms of cancer such as breast, cervical, colorectal and prostate, the five-year survival rate in above 90 percent when detected early before it has a chance to spread.
"For the last 12 years, the American Cancer Society and the NFL have together been focused on providing resources and assistance to help ensure that more Americans have access to critical caner screenings," said Gary Reedy, chief executive officer of the American Caner Society in a statement. "Having the support and partnership of the NFL and its fans through Crucial Cath will undoubtedly lead to more lives saved."
Since 2012, the NFL has funded ACS' Community Health Advocates Implementation Nationwide Grants for Empowerment and Equity (CHANGE) grants, which have contributed to 370,000 screenings in underserved communities and reached more than 1,070,000 million individuals with education, screening reminders and patient navigation, bringing these life-saving messages and screening services to those who need them most.
All 32 NFL teams will have the option of supporting early detection and risk-reduction efforts for one or multiple cancers in-stadium and in their communities. In addition, players may wear cleats, shoelaces and wristbands in any color representing the type of cancer awareness they support and/or have been impacted by during their team's Crucial Catch games.
Starting today through Week 6, NFL Crucial Catch games will feature:
-Game balls with Crucial Catch logo
-Multi-colored equipment for players including: helmet decals, captains' patches, wristbands, sideline caps and quarterback towels
-Multi-colored ribbon pins for coaches and teams
-Caps and pins for game officials
-On-field multi-colored Crucial Catch stencils
-Multi-colored goal post wraps in end zones; and
-Field-wall banners in the colors of the cancer awareness movements that each club supports.
Fans can purchase NFL-licensed Crucial Catch apparel on NFLShop.com
