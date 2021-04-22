There are a host of outstanding college football players who will be selected in the NFL draft April 29 - May 1 in Cleveland, Ohio. Some of these great prospects come from historically Black colleges and universities.
These HBCU standouts may not be the most prominent, but they definitely have the talent to play on Sunday. The NFL teams that do a great job of scouting the HBCU talent pool will come away with some great players.
The HBCUs have produced some quality NFL players such as Darius Leonard (Indianapolis Colts, South Carolina State), Javon Hargrave (Philadelphia Eagles, South Carolina State), Terron Armstead (New Orleans Saints, Arkansas-Pine Bluff), Tarik Cohen (Chicago Bears, North Carolina A&T), Danny Johnson (Washington Football Team, Southern), Tytus Howard (Houston Texans, Alabama State) and others. In fact, Ryan Smith, former North Carolina Central cornerback helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Super Bowl this year.
Here is a list of HBCU players to look for in the draft. if some of these players are not chosen, there's a good chance be signed as undrafted free agents.
North Carolina Central CB Bryan Mills
6-foot-2, 180 pounds
Mills had 22 total tackles and five interceptions during the 2019 season. He has great speed. He has good skills in terms of pass coverage. He has great anticipation. He can come and play the run.
Mills was a first-team All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference selection. He was named to the American Football Coaches Association All-America second team. He also played in the Senior Bowl.
Grambling State OG David Moore
6-foot-1, 350 pounds
Moore has good size and strength. He has great footwork. He get can out and really block on the running plays. Moore is also a good pas blocker. He has able to display all these skills at the Senior Bowl against some of the best college football players in the country. His performance at the Senior Bowl has really improved hi draft stock.
Bethune-Cookman RB/WR/RS Jimmie Robinson
5-foot-8, 175 pounds
Robinson was a huge star recently at the HBCU Combine. Robinson ran a 4.28 in the 40. He has received a lot of attention for his performance at the combine. His versatility during his playing days at Bethune-Cookman could help him in the draft. He's a terrific open field runner. He could be an asset on special teams.
North Carolina A&T CB Mac McCain
6-foot, 175 pounds
McCain is fundamentally sound. He's rarely out of position. He has a good nose for the football. McCain can play the run as well as the pass. He received second-team All-MEAC honors in 2019. McCain also helped North Carolina A&T win the Celebration Bowl.
Alcorn State S Qwynnterrio Cole
6-foot-3, 190 pounds
Cole has great height and length at safety. He does a great job of following the play. He has good speed and knows how to keep everything in front of him. He had 86 total tackles and five interceptions during the 2019 season. He was named first-team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference. Cole received HBCU All-American honors. He was also a preseason FCS All-American.
Morgan State LB Rico Kennedy
6-foot-3, 235 pounds
Kennedy is a playmaking linebacker. He had 105 total tackles last season. He led the MEAC 16.0 tackles for loss. Kennedy also had 4.5 sacks and two interceptions last season. He earned first-team All-MEAC honors. He has good size, quickness and strength to play linebacker in the NFL.
North Carolina A&T RB Jah-Maine Martin
5-foot-10, 214 pounds
Martin is a good inside runner who hits the holes very quickly and can to the outside. In the open field, he has great change of pace speed and good moves in the open field.
Martin rushed for 1,446 yards on 187 carries while scoring 23 TDs in 2019. He had seven 100 yard games and one 200-yard game that season. He averaged 7.7 yards a carry. He was named first-team All-MEAC. He was also received All-American honors.
