New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was in a Nevada District courtroom Thursday for his initial arraignment and he pleaded not guilty to charges in connection to an alleged assault that occurred in February 2022.
Kamara pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit battery gross misdemeanor and one count of battery substantial bodily harm felony.
Kamara, along with three other men - including Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Christopher Lammons - were arrested in February 2022 by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and charged after the victim reported being battered at a nightclub on South Las Vegas Boulevard, CNN previously reported.
Lammons and the two other men, Percy Harris and Darren Young, also pleaded not guilty to the same charges.
Shortly before the arrest, Kamara participated in the NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas as one of the top running backs in the league.
The four men will face a jury trial in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.