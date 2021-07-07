Neumann-Goretti head football coach Albie Crosby has been nominated by the Philadelphia Eagles for the 2021 Don Shula Coach of the Year Award. This honor represents the top coach at the high school level. Crosby is one of 32 nominees up for this award, all being recognized by their local NFL clubs.
Named after the late Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history, the accolade recognizes a high school coach for their character and integrity, leadership, dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety and on-field success.
"This year's 32 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year nominees represent the crucial role that high school football coaches play in positively shaping the character of players," said NFL Vice President of Philanthropy and Executive Director of the NFL Foundation, Alexia Gallagher in a statement. "We are proud to honor these coaches who have provided exemplary mentorship to student-athletes both on and off the field."
Two finalists will be selected, and a winner will be announced this summer. Nike, a presenting partner, and the NFL Foundation will award $12,500 to the Don Shula Award winner while the associated high school football program will be awarded $17,500. The second finalist will receive $7,500 while the associated high school football program will be awarded $12,500. In addition, the other 30 finalists will $1,000 each. The way in which the NFL will provide a future Super Bowl experience to the winner and runner up as they have in past years is yet to be determined.
"It is great to collaborate with Nike and other partners to celebrate coaches and the positive influence they have on high school student-athletes," said NFL Vice President of Football Development Roman Oben in a statement. "Congratulations to this year's nominees, especially given the challenges presented over the past year."
Crosby led Neumann-Goretti to the 2019 Philadelphia Catholic League Blue Division championship and a 11-1 record. The Saints also compiled an 11-1 mark in 2017, along with a trip to the PIAA quarterfinals.
