The Eagles finally have a real cornerback.
The Eagles on Thursday morning went a long way toward answering their massive cornerback question when they acquired one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL.
Three-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay, who has been campaigning to get out of Detroit, is now an Eagle, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the deal.
