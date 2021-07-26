The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to training camp at the NovaCare Complex Complex with a lot of question marks, but one thing is for certain: the team is ready to right the wrongs of last season.
Of course, the regular season won't start until Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Atlanta Falcons on the road. The Eagles first preseason game will be Thursday, Aug. 12 at Lincoln Financial Field (7:30 p.m.).
Until then, the team has a lot of work to do. A big key to the Eagles success offensively could be the running game. With a second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts and rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, Eagles running back Miles Sanders could be a huge player this season.
Sanders, a 5-foot-11, 211-pounder, has displayed flashes of brilliance during his two seasons with the Eagles. Training camp could be a good time to see how you can maximize Sanders' talents on the field.
A year ago, he had 164 carries for 867 yards while scoring six touchdowns. Sanders averaged 5.3 yards a carry. Actually, he has gained over 800 yards each of his first two seasons.
But where Sanders may be able to really flourish is as a receiver out of the backfield. He had 28 catches for 197 yards last season. Eagles first-year head coach Nick Sirianni may want to take a good look at Sanders to see exactly what he has in training camp.
Sanders, a former Penn State star, who was a second round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft has some playmaking ability. He has great speed in the open field and can really run between the tackles. But if he can be a bigger part of the passing the game, he could add another dimension to the offense.
If you can give Hurts another receiver on those crucial third downs, that could make a difference. Training camp is where you can look at these things.
This could be a breakout year for him. Sanders seems like he's capable of breaking the 1,000-yard mark and solidifying the Eagles' ground attack. If the team can increase his touches and make him a high level dual threat, he could help the offense while having a another great season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.