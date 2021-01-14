Martin Luther King offensive lineman Matthew Pajuste is looking forward to playing Division I football in the fall. Pajuste, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound senior, has signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Buffalo.
Buffalo plays in the Mid-American Conference against teams such as Bowling Green, Akron, Miami (Ohio) and others. The Bulls finished the season with a 6-1 record and competed for the MAC title. Buffalo also defeated Marshall, 17-10, in the Camellia Bowl.
"It's a great program," said Pajuste, an All-Public League standout. "It's a great school. There's a lot of intangibles they have that other schools don't offer.
"So first thing first like location. I'm in Philadelphia the school is in [upstate] New York. I'm far enough from home where it's not too far from where I would get homesick. I would still be able to make my way back home.
"The school as a whole is the 34th ranked public school in the country. It's a place where I can get a great education and also play football at the highest level. It's in New York. It's a lot of things that I can do to expand my horizons to different environments and a different group of people."
MLK offensive line coach Darius Hurst-Rodney has watched Pajuste develop over his scholastic career. Hurst-Rodney has been very impressed blocking skills and his knowledge of the game.
"I think Matt is a versatile offensive lineman," Hurst-Rodney said. "I think that Matt can play every offensive position on the offensive line up and down the board. He has real good flexibility. He has a really high IQ.
"Matt is actually about concepts that you don't get out of a high school kid. You wouldn't expect a high school kid to ask you about different types of run blocks and different intricacies within that position.
"You expect them to show up and they would apply it. Matt is a little bit different. Matt enjoys the position of the offensive line. He's a power offensive lineman. He enjoys the physicality. He enjoys the dominance on the field. He enjoys that where some other kids may say I'm on the o-line. That's because I can't do anything else. No, I'm on the o-line because this is what I do the best."
Malik Jones, Cougars head coach, feels Pajuste has really a lot about the game playing for the Cougars. Jones also feels he's a good role model for other players on the team.
"Matt beyond the field is an outstanding athlete and outstanding football players who came to us without any previous experience," Jones said. "I think what is really special about Matt. Matt is not your typical offensive lineman.
"We were talking about how he is a hero to crowd of kids who don't necessarily get these opportunities. We were4 talking a lot about Matt's back story. He's a huge fan of Anna Mae [cartoon]. He's really true to himself with what his desires are. He's an avid piano player. He attends church youth ministry.
"We try to cultivate that aspect of Matt. I truly think there is a direct correlation between allowing themselves, getting them into the sport and getting them interested in playing the position like offensive line. A lot of kids want to what's cool. He took it and ran with it."
Now, Matthew Pajuste will be able to use his skills on and off the field at the University of Buffalo next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.