It’s not easy to lose good people. But that’s exactly what happened this week when the Philadelphia Eagles decided not to bring safety Malcolm Jenkins back. The Eagles didn’t exercise their option on Jenkins’ contract. As a result, he became an unrestricted free agent and eventually returned to the New Orleans Saints where he reportedly signed a four-year, $32 million contract.
How do you replace a guy like him? That’s the question. Jenkins is the best safety the Eagles have had since Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins played the position.
Jenkins is one of the best defenders in the NFL. He played safety for the Eagles, but could play anywhere in the secondary.
The Eagles are trying to get younger with some of their free agents they’re bring in. Jenkins is 32-years-old. He is getting older, but he can still play the game. His leadership on this team was nothing short of sensational.
Jenkins was always there. In 2009 he was a first-round pick out of Ohio State University by the Saints. Jenkins won a Super Bowl with the Saints as a rookie. He played five years in New Orleans before signing with the Eagles as a free agent in 2014.
During his time in Philly, he made three Pro Bowls and helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl in 2018. He may best the free agent signing the team has ever made.
Jenkins played safety like Garry Maddox played centerfield with the Phillies. Very few deep passes were completed with him playing safety. The biggest thing about Jenkins’ value to this teams was his durability. He never missed a game during his time with the Eagles. That’s incredible. To be able to play every snap with the way players get injured in the NFL is really amazing.
Speaking of amazing, Jenkins had quite a legacy off the field. He was involved with a number of community efforts. One of them was the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation’s partnership with Drexel University, which sponsored a free summer camp for kids in the West Philadelphia Promise Zone.
It was a six-week Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Athletics and Math (STEAM) summer program for middle school students. Seventy youngsters from the West Philadelphia community near Drexel got a chance to participate in some meaningful summer activities.
Jenkins is a special person. The Eagles task is to find a replacement for him between now and the start of next season. Jenkins got it done on and off the field. And that’s hard to replace.
