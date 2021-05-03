The Philadelphia area provided some strong interest in the NFL draft with four players chosen during the three days. In addition, there were some local players signed as undrafted free agents following the draft.
Former Archbishop Wood star Kyle Pitts was the first local player off the board. Pitts considered by many experts as the best tight end in the draft was the No. 4 overall pick in the first round by the Atlanta Falcons.
Pitts, 6-foot-6, 240-pounder, became the highest drafted tight end in NFL draft history a distinction that was shared by Hall of Famer Mike Ditka when the Chicago Bears chose him fifth overall in 1961.
He had 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in only eight and a half games. He was named the John Mackey Award winner, an honor which is presented to the top tight end in the country.
Pitts is expected to be a big addition to the Falcons' offense that's led by quarterback Matt Ryan, a Penn Charter product.
Christian Barmore, who was an All Catholic standout at Neumann-Goretti, was a second round pick of the New England Patriots. Barmore, a 6-foot-5, 310-pound defensive tackle, played two seasons with the Crimson Tide.
He had a magnificent performance in the College Football Playoff national Championship Game against Ohio State. Her had five tackles, including two for loss and on sack in the victory over the Buckeyes. He earned the Defensive Most Valuable Player award for his efforts.
Archbishop Wood alumnus Mark Webb and former Imhotep Charter standout Shaka Toney were both selected in the seventh round. Webb, a 6-foot-1, 201-pound cornerback, went to the Los Angeles Chargers.
He had 82 career tackles, including 46 his junior year. As a senior, he had 21 stops and a career-high nine tackles against Mississippi State.
Toney, a 6-foot-2, 242-pound defensive end, was selected by the Washington Football Team. The All-Big Ten first team selection, had 31 total and 21 solo tackles along with a team-leading five sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, one fumble, two quarterback hurries and a pass breakup this past season. Toney is expected to give the pass rush a boost with Washington. He has great quickness and strength. He does a terrific job of getting to the quarterback.
Former Temple football stars Daniel Archibong and Branden Mack have signed free agent contracts. Archibong, a 6-foot-6, 300-pound defensive tackle, signed with the Chicago Bears. Mack who played at Cheltenham High, signed with the Denver Broncos. The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder, made some big plays in the Temple passing game.
Former Imhotep Charter football star Andre Mintze has agreed to terms with the Denver Broncos. Mintze, a 6-foot-3, 249-pounder, played linebacker at Vanderbilt.
