For fans, alumni and students, Lincoln University home football games will be played off campus. Due to construction delays at the Lincoln University Football Stadium, the team will be moving their first three home games in the month of September to Coatesville Area Senior High School.
“Lincoln is under a major renovation to upgrade our stadium with a state of the art football field and track surface, and with any renovation project, unforeseen delays are a part of the process,” said Lincoln University director of athletics and recreational services Harry Stinson III in a statement. “We are hopeful that our renovations will be complete by homecoming for a grand unveiling of the stadium and the grandest welcome back home to our alums.
“Moving the games to Coatesville Area Senior High School also provides an opportunity to do some community engagement with a community where many of our student body call home. We are truly excited about that as well.”
The dates and times for the already announced Lincoln University football schedule remains unchanged.
Lincoln University’s football season will begin on Saturday, Sept. 4 against Lock Haven University at 6 p.m.
Three of LU’s first four games are at home with the Lions entertaining Central State 1 p.m. Sept. 11 and Shaw University 1 p.m. Sept. 25.
Tickets are on sale for Lincoln University’s home games. For more information, go to www.lulions.com
